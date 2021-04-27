When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Dear comrades in prison,

I am waiting for the day when I can see you again.

There are ups and downs in life. I believe there are still many Hong Kong people who are in pursuit of democracy, human rights, rule of law and freedom just like you. In these difficult times in prison, I hope you have the courage to hang in there. In 2020, Hong Kong experienced profound changes. Some people have chosen to embark on a new journey in life, but they miss the Pearl of the Orient, the old Hong Kong, as always. During the anti-extradition movement, Hongkongers did their part and wrote a glorious chapter for the history of Hong Kong. The world was moved. I hope you will have a bright future. This is my sincere blessing.

I believe Hong Kong will be reborn again. Let’s meet here again one day.

An Apple Daily Reader

---------------------------------------------------

Dear friends,

I salute your bravery. Despite the sufferings today, don’t be dejected. After the rain, there will be sunshine. Today only represents a small part of a long life. History will do justice to you. We believe justice will live on. Those who do bad deeds will be punished by Heaven. Currently, one must be patient and try to outlive them. “On April 9 (Friday), what happened to AbouThai prompted many Hong Kong people to queue up outside AbouThai stores for hours just to shop there. What an amazing scene.” When busy Hongkongers queue up, it is usually because there are some free offers. But these people queuing outside AbouThai were there because they were outraged by something unjust. They were willing to commit their time and money. Hong Kong people, you are so lovely. Friends in prison, you are not alone. We haven’t forgotten you.

You are absolutely not alone.

A friend who supports you.

April 16, 2021

