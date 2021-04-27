China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had an exchange session via a video conference with members of the US Council on Foreign Relations. He laced into the Trump administration for “being the most devastating destroyer that has spoiled the current international order”, as well as pointing out that the new government of the US has not identified the right path to coming into contact with China, and that the US should respect the mode and system China prefers. He also said that “democracy is not Coca-Cola, the flavor of which is an invariable across the globe”.

Wang Yi put forward an exceptionally proper analogy: Coca-Cola carries a lot of different flavors, and democracy is manifested in variable modes. Finding out the Coca-Cola of white peach flavor, which used to be exclusive to Japan, has been the most delightful thing I have ever done in the supermarket in the country. There is also the diet Coca-Cola of lemon flavor. When it comes to cola as a category, there are more than one brand in the US such as Pepsi-Cola, in China Laoshan Cola, in Germany Vita Cola. Despite various tastes, the ingredients of cola must be carbonic acid plus different flavors. A beverage comprised of no carbonic acid can be called juice, soymilk or beer, but it cannot be named cola or soda anyhow or else the Trade Descriptions Ordinance is violated.

Vitasoy cannot be called “Coca-Cola of soymilk flavor”

Being a political system, democracy can be flavored, like Coca-Cola, with different tastes. Take the UK as an example. In the Westminster mode, a political party that wins in an election takes the helm to form a ruling cabinet, and the party leader will be the chief executive – the prime minister or the premier. Take the US as another instance. The election for the parliament is separated from the one for the President, and the majority party will not form a ruling cabinet. As regards the electoral arrangement for the parliament, there are different mechanisms. In places where racial and religious divergences are serious, and interests of the minority need to be protected, proportional representation in big constituencies will be adopted. Some will employ majority rule in small constituencies, while some will have the seats allocated according to the proportion of votes. This is what Wang Yi referred to as “variable flavors”. Nonetheless, the premise is that Vitasoy can never be the “Coca-Cola of soymilk flavor”, for there is no carbon acid in it. What are the essences in a democracy that can be likened to carbonic acid in cola?

First of all, a parliamentary election is a process of authorization by the people who are entitled to the freedom to vote and be voted. Moreover, there must be fair competition in the election. Either a parliamentary with members designated by the authorities or candidates in the election vetted for their qualification pursuant to their political stances does not tally with the principle of fair competition, hence not deemed democratic. Furthermore, a democratic election should be held in a society which is founded on the rule of law, human rights and freedom. That is why cola is called cola. Notwithstanding the taste of Laoshan Cola different from that of Coca-Cola, their basic ingredient – carbonic acid – is indispensable.

In the “perfected” democracy in Hong Kong, a vetting mechanism devised to examine if a candidate is qualified has strayed away from the principle of democracy. Worse still, with the proportion of directly elected seats declining substantially and the number of voters in functional constituencies decreasing, how can it be named “perfected democracy”? Wang Yi’s “theory of democracy and Coca-Cola” is a manifestation of a worldwide war over the discourse on democracy waged by the Chinese Communist Party. They make use of relativism to nullify the essences of democracy, putting forward a notion that whatever polity implemented by various countries all over the world via their own ways can be called “XX-ish democracy”, and no one is superior to anyone. That is copied from the concept of “sovereign democracy” proposed by Vladislav Surkov, a master of psychological warfare in Russia, the objective of which is to scramble for the power of discourse on democracy.

In fact, that is unable to cheat as long as one has some common sense. Kids aged 3 know soda is not Vitasoy.

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

