OK, so maybe it’s not quite a silver lining, but it’s definitely a Good Thing.

The basketball courts, playgrounds and football pitches incorporated into Hong Kong’s public housing estates from the 1950s onwards have provided people – especially youngsters – with temporary relief from their cramped, claustrophobic homes, and helped create genuine communities.

The city’s public housing schemes began in 1954 in Shek Kip Mei, following a huge shanty town fire that left around 50,000 people homeless. In the subsequent years and decades, around 250 more estates would be built across Hong Kong, offering relatively cheap rental accommodation for hundreds of thousands of people.

But there was a catch. The flats were – and still are – tiny.

I remember the first time I went to visit the family of my then-girlfriend in Cheung Ching Estate on Tsing Yi island in the early 1990s. Their 17th floor flat – which couldn’t have been bigger than 200 square feet – was shared by my girlfriend, her two sisters, mum, dad and dog.

There was a narrow channel between double-beds and furniture that threaded through to the kitchen and small balcony, which housed the outside toilet. Privacy was impossible. I wondered what the estate’s designers might have felt if forced to live in such conditions. I suspected the flats would have been bigger.

But back down on the ground, the estate had a playground and basketball courts. In the evenings kids and teenagers could escape from the confines of their tiny homes and bickering parents. The basketball courts were seldom empty, and the playground hosted many young romances (including my own).

Of course it wasn’t perfect: there was way too much underage smoking and discarded syringes were not uncommon. But on the whole the courts and playground were happy places where kids could relax away from the pressures of home.

But this isn’t just misty-eyed nostalgia. Go to any similar area around Hong Kong today and you will see similar sights.

And it’s not just in the public estates. Wanchai is the only district in Hong Kong without such housing. But its Southorn Playground provides people both young and old with an opportunity to play sport.

If there aren’t kids having a kickabout on the tarmac pitch there are properly organized team games. There’s even a league competition for over 60s, which is great fun to watch. Substitutions are allowed if you’re feeling too tired and beers are frequently the liquid of choice for half-time rehydration.

Such venues across the city allow youngsters to get exercise, make friends and help build community spirit. Rightly or wrongly, they were all closed last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions were finally eased last month. I live in Sai Kung, and it was uplifting to see the “police do not cross” plastic tape removed from the playground and basketball court in the middle of the village. It’s a joy to see children from all kinds of backgrounds and countries playing together out in the open again.

Many kids here are forced to spend far too much time couped in impossibly small homes. Wittingly or not, the designers of our public estates made life more tolerable by including the basketball courts, playgrounds and football pitches.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play