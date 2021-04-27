When Carrie Lam addressed LegCo last month, she announced that she was pleased to finally see our legislature “return to normal”. The opposition was entirely missing, of course; but that’s beside the point. New LegCo, freshly baptised and purged of its sinners, is now ready to introduce “bold new proposals. “[Y]ou can continue to slam our officials, including myself, but at least let us do our work”, Carrie declared.

An effective government, you say? Sign me up.

Curious to find out what’s on the Government’s agenda, I decided to check out what laws new LegCo is trying to pass. One Bill caught my attention: The Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2020. Through the grapevine, I had heard that the Government was pushing through major reforms to make it more difficult for refugees to apply for protection in Hong Kong. New LegCo was also vetting the Bill without any public hearings, operating like a stealth start-up ready to “disrupt” the rights of minorities.

Seeing this, the vigilante in me began to stir. Although the Bill will be put to a final vote by the end of this month, I emailed the new LegCo’s Bills Committee to see how an ordinary citizen like myself can participate in its vetting procedure. To my surprise, the new LegCo promptly invited me to contribute my own written submissions. This got me thinking: have I misinterpreted the purpose of Hong Kong’s recent LegCo reforms? Perhaps what the Government supports is actually direct democracy, albeit promoting it in a characteristically convoluted manner. Perhaps Carrie Lam deserves the benefit of our doubt, having all along been pushing these reforms to help us become our best emancipated selves. No wonder she thought it was so childish for Hong Kongers to demand universal suffrage. I digress.

With the HK Government already rejecting 99.2% of refugee applications under our current Unified Screening Mechanism, I can’t help but wonder whether reforming the Immigration Ordinance will yield much return on investment. Nevertheless, I’m horribly mistaken. Turns out there is still plenty of room for disruption under the proposed reforms, which to highlight a few below, would pose serious problems if you were a refugee in Hong Kong:

1) Clause 25: Reducing, by up to 75%, the time allowed for an asylum seeker to prepare for a hearing before the Torture Claims Appeal Board (TCAB) 🡪 28 days to 7 days.

The problem with Clause 25 is that by the time TCAB’s Notice of Hearing arrives in your mailbox, chances are most of your seven days will have already passed.

Forget that other developed countries provide 56 days to review your case, and to arrange interpreters to help you understand the process. Similarly, forget about finding a lawyer to represent you on such short notice, and then waiting to see if they are willing to take your case, and then, if you’re lucky, fixing an appointment to take instructions from you.

Finally, don’t forget that your hearing bundle, along with your entire legal submissions, needs to be drafted, prepared and filed “at least 5 working days prior to the date of your hearing”.

No pressure, but if you don’t file on time, you’ll soon be returned to the country where you risk being tortured or killed. Chop Chop.

2) Clause 19: Late filings to TCAB will not be allowed except in “exceptional circumstances outside a claimant’s control”.

Didn’t have enough time to gather evidence of your own persecution because you were too busy fleeing for your life? How irresponsible. God knows how long DHL’s freight times will be from warzones like Syria or Yemen now. I know you only get 7 days to prepare now, and your life depends on these documents, but maybe consider priority shipping?

Otherwise, try again when the HK Government realises that being a victim of persecution is what should actually count as “exceptional circumstances outside a claimant’s control”.

3) Clause 5 and 16: Immigration will have the power to detain an asylum seeker if the backlog of pending cases gets too long.

Remember that you were anxiously waiting for that Notice of Hearing to arrive in your mailbox? Getting your act together in 7 days might be a little more challenging now because…oh, you’re in detention.

On what grounds? Well, according to our Courts, Immigration and TCAB have a history of repeatedly issuing flawed or unfair decisions in USM applications. Over time, these mistakes have meant that thousands of refugees were made to re-relive and re-recount their traumatic experiences just to have their cases properly assessed. For many, however, the vicious cycle of re-screening still continues for over 10-20 years.

So to expedite the clearing process, the Government has decided that since you are at the back of their self-inflicted queue, you should pay the price of their incompetence. Through detention.

Guess you’re caught now between Iraq and a hard place.

4) Clause 12: Claimants shall provide “any consent that is necessary” to enable Immigration to arrange medical examinations on their behalf.

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

ImmD.

ImmD who?

“Immd’need you to suck it up and take off your religious dress, because you claimed in your application to be a victim of sexual violence.”

5) Clause 10 and Clause 25(13): Immigration and TCAB shall decide the language a claimant should use, based on what they think he or she is able to reasonably speak and understand.

Do you sometimes feel like no one understands what you’ve been through? Actually, that’s exactly how you’re supposed to feel. That’s because the Government believes that speaking the language of your choice is a delaying tactic, rather than an essential part of your right to a fair trial.

Besides, who wants to hear your sob story about your family being persecuted in some godforsaken backwater? If only your country was colonised by the British, then maybe you’d have learnt some English for these proceedings, and keep a stiff upper lip!

That’s my take.

Please don’t hold my choice of language against me - at least not in the way that Immigration will so be entitled to do so towards refugees. I joke because that’s how I’ve been conditioned to respond when I see the Government treating torture claims in the same way.

Don’t take my word for it either: real professionals, lawyers and NGOs have been lobbying these same concerns, but with no luck. Even Courts have said that “anxious scrutiny” should be applied to ensure that refugee claims are assessed with “high standards of fairness”. However, for new LegCo to allow the proposed Bill to be put to a final vote as it stands tells me that it treats its vetting obligation to mean: how do we scrutinise this legislation so that we can make refugees as anxious as possible?

To highlight the absurdity of the whole situation, it is worth comparing the report of the Hong Kong Bar Association with the Administration’s response dated 3 March 2021. To start, the Bar made the following observations:

“Application of [Clause 8] would likely result in intolerable procedural unfairness. This, in turn has the potential to generate more judicial review applications.”

“If enacted, Clauses 5 and 16 of the Bill create a very high risk of immigration detention being applied in arbitrary and unjustified circumstances.”

“Claimants who are not fit to be interviewed should not be forced to undergo such an important part of their claim in the name of expediency. [Clause 10] does not meet the high standards of fairness required.”

“[Clause 18] directly conflicts with the judgment of the High Court in YA v TCAB [2018] HKCFI 2445”

“[Clause 25] does not merely streamline the TCAB procedures, it creates a situation that is inherently unfair by depriving the appellant from access to relevant information…”

Yet after explicitly stating that it had “fully taken into account the views of the city’s top professional legal bodies”, the HK Government had the audacity to conclude the vetting exercise with the following statement:

“The Government believes that the current proposed amendments are in conformity with the high standards of fairness required by the Court, while helping to expedite the handling of cases and removal of unsuccessful claimants, which will be in the interest of all claimants and members of the public.”

Alas, with the doublespeak clear is see, we learn the true meaning of Carrie Lam’s bold vision for new LegCo:

Where the rule of law doesn’t matter, because directly contradicting a Court judgment means being in conformity with the Court’s requirements;

Where the right to a fair trial is an illusion, because “intolerable procedural unfairness” means the same thing as “high standards of fairness”; and

Where access to justice becomes the most twisted joke of all, as arbitrary and unjustified detention is proclaimed to be “in the interest of all claimants”.

Captive to its own lies, the Administration has deployed linguistic obfuscation with such effectiveness that even I was almost convinced. All that remains unclear is whether the HK Government is more effective at reaching sweeping conclusions unsupported by evidence, or sweeping fundamental human rights and its critics under the rug.

Either way, when this Bill inevitably passes on 28 April 2021, what’s clear is that it will be a masterstroke at post-truth governance.

