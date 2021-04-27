Not providing convincing evidence, the Commissioner of Police kept lashing out at an unnamed media outlet for days for creating fake news on end. What he referred to was a series of pictures in which a primary student threatens other kids by pointing a gun at them that make people associate the images with the 8.31 incident. The pictures were not taken by the accused media outlet; the cited remarks were from the internet; more than one media outlet released similar stories, pointing out the fact a lot of Hong Kong people associate the images with. Why is the news fake? Hong Kong people know the reality pretty well, and the Commissioner should also be aware of it as well! The reason why such vague and unspecific remarks are used to menace the media, and an atrocious stance is adopted on holding the media outlet liable is simply to foster public opinion in favor of the crackdown, which has already shown the cloven hoof, as well as paving the way for drawing up so-called “press laws” to further deprive Hong Kong people of freedoms of the press, speech and flow of information.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club sent a letter to the Commissioner of Police the other day, demanding a clarification of “how fake news is defined” and “how freedom of the press is protected”. Maybe knowing that it is hardly possible to keep on arguing nonsensically, the police merely dispatched a chief superintendent from the Police Public Relations Branch (PPRB) to make a totally irrelevant response to such a seriously followed-up question. Asked “how freedom of the press is protected”, the police said they respect freedom of speech, and would assist in professional news coverage on the condition that it does not clash with police operations. Over the past year, the police operations that were levelled at reporters, and hampered them from covering events were just too numerous to record. Though such a model answer was expected, it could not dispel misgivings. If the one who has said “I, as the Commissioner of Police, am bound to tell the truth” had any invincible reason, why would he stop short of clarifying “”how fake news is defined”?

The letter in reply from the PPRB accentuates that “no one is placed above law”, which is obviously not a response to the questions raised as well. Which Hongkonger does not know “no one is placed above law”? Putting forward such an emphasis coming from nowhere, they understand well that Hong Kong people are querying whether damage is caused to the legal justice. What cultivated the query among the majority of Hong Kong people?

More stringently put, “no one is placed above law” uttered by the police may make some people think that it is a “false statement”. If they were brought to trial, they should be given a penalty of at least $6,000 like the RTHK reporter! The targeted arrests and selective prosecutions over the past two years have made more people doubt whether some people are placed above law! So-called laws have been turned into tools of suppression of certain targets selectively at the discretion of the power manipulators. Hong Kong people will not forget that the lawmaker, who arrived at the scene of the 7.21 event after it had taken place, was charged with rioting; the other lawmaker, who was pictured to have shaken hands and had a nice conversation with the thugs, is still going scot-free; only eight out of several hundreds of thugs in white shirt have been prosecuted; the journalist who did an investigative report on the event was convicted!

Cracking down on the media to let the regime dodge watchdogs

If the SAR government and the police were really concerned about fake news, they should look back on how much suspiciously fake news was created by spokespersons of the police at the press conferences that used to be held daily. A subdued person kicked at by the police was said to be a “yellow object”; peaceful protesters with their masks avulsed pepper-sprayed forcefully was said to be “proper use of violence”!

The government does not try to win over people’s faith in the administration, but make a bid for the control over the media to hide their evil behaviors. The sham forged by glossing over their evil deeds is the most serious and devastating fake news! Why is the credibility of various conventional media declining? It is because the regime’s devilish talons are reaching out for the media – the fourth estate. The objective of dealing the media and freedom of the press a blow in the name of striking at fake news is plain as the nose on everyone’s face: to let the regime dodge watchdogs, and keep creating fake news as they please, and stripping Hongkongers of the basic human rights and freedoms.

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute )

