In 1997, the people of Hong Kong did not expect that the draconian rule of law would come so soon. First, the British rule of law in Hong Kong has been replaced by the draconian laws of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Second, the traditional independence of judges in Hong Kong has become a system of judges working for the CCP.

After Beijing implemented the National Security Law (NSL) in the city, Hong Kong people’s original freedom of procession and demonstration was de facto abolished, and Jimmy Lai was even sentenced to jail for this. The CCP’s mouthpiece, Ta Kung Pao, published an article claiming that Apple Daily should be banned, with the obvious intention of turning Hong Kong’s freedom of the press into the CCP’s “uniformity of public opinion.” The consequences of the adoption of draconian mainland laws into Hong Kong are not exclusive to these. Recently, Bao Choy, a producer for Radio Television Hong Kong’s (RTHK) “Hong Kong Connection: 7.21 Who Owns the Truth,” was prosecuted by the police and convicted by the judge for uncovering the details of the Yuen Long attack in the documentary.

Hong Kong is now much like Shanghai in 1950. Back then, when the CCP occupied Shanghai, the smiling faces and promises of “business as usual” to the business community when they first entered the city quickly turned into the face of dictatorship. First, they took over the police and judicial systems, then they controlled all the media outlets, followed by crackdowns on businesses, and finally, they pushed forward communism. Shanghai, once the Paris of the Orient, was instantly tarnished. At the same time, Hong Kong under British rule rose rapidly to take over Shanghai’s economic and financial status. By the time of China’s reform and opening up, Hong Kong had become a modern cosmopolitan city in the minds of mainlanders, and the whole of China relied on Hong Kong to facilitate foreign business and bring in foreign capital. Now, the “unchanged” system of Hong Kong has changed shape, and Beijing has started to openly take over the whole system. The same approach that the CCP had operated in Shanghai and Guangzhou in those years has been gradually transposed to Hong Kong.

For Hong Kong, the British rule of law was once the institutional guarantee of a free economy and a free society. Once the communist-style “rule of law” was imposed on Hong Kong, the freedom of the entire Hong Kong society gradually became suffocated to a stifling degree. For many generations, Hong Kong people have lived under a system of freedom to which they have become accustomed, and this suffocation is particularly painful today.

The most important feature of the communist-style “rule of law” is that the Party is above the law, the law serves the Party, and the law and the judicial system are nothing more than tools of Party rule and means of repression. These characteristics peaked during the Cultural Revolution. Not only were laws replaced by quotations from Chairman Mao, also known as the little red book, but also the police, prosecutors, and courts were integrated and controlled by military cadres. In accordance with the “spirit” of the central government, they “ruled the nation” at will, arresting, imprisoning, killing, and releasing people, all at the discretion of the officials in power at all levels, independent of the law.

The last injustice of the Cultural Revolution occurred in 1977, just before the collapse of the Gang of Four and the end of the Cultural Revolution. At that time, officials were sent from Beijing to Shanghai in the previous autumn to combat the Shanghai henchmen of the Gang of Four and to control the situation in Shanghai. Under the “instruction” of Hua Guofeng, a group of so-called “counter-revolutionaries” was killed in the spring of 1977 as a means of suppression. As a result, 56 death sentences were approved in a single day at a meeting by the city’s principal officials. One of the victims was Wang Shenyou, a student of East China Normal University, who was imprisoned for expressing his discontent privately during the Cultural Revolution. Although he had already been given a death sentence with reprieve during the Mao era, he was placed under the axe at the command of Hua Guofeng. Peng Chong, one of the people in charge of the decision in Shanghai at that time, was later transferred to the Central Committee of Political and Legal Affairs, and rose to become Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

During Hu Yaobang’s tenure in the mid-1980s, the political atmosphere was somewhat relaxed, and there was a discussion within the NPC Standing Committee about whether “the law or the Party was greater.” In the literal sense of the Chinese Constitution, the NPC Standing Committee is the national legislature and the “highest authority of the state.” This is the body from which the Hong Kong NSL was enacted, but it was not its decision. Although it is the “supreme authority of the state,” there is the Political Bureau of the Central Committee above it that has the authority to make laws and write legal provisions, and all legislative planning, legislative processes, and draft laws must be reported to the political bureau for approval. At that time, someone within the NPC Standing Committee suggested that “the Party should obey the law as the law is greater than the Party.” Peng Zhen, then chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, gave permission for this discussion, but in the end the only conclusion was a pile of ambiguous and contradictory statements: the law was greater than the Party, but the legislative process had to be led by the Party, and the entire political and legal work had to obey the Party Central Committee.

The essence of the communist-style “rule of law” can be seen clearly in Hong Kong today. Although the CCP has implemented reform and opening up, it never changes its nature of totalitarian rule.

(Cheng Xiaonong, visiting scholar in the United States)

