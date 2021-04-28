After two years of anti-government protests triggered by the Extradition Bill, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam professing her inability to solve the problem she has created, Beijing stepped in to put Hong Kong “back on track” by imposing the National Security Law (NSL) on the city in late June 2020 and overhauling the political system by stipulating Hong Kong must be governed by patriots.

There is no definition of patriot. Some people said sarcastically patriots are people who loyally and blindly follow orders of the central government. Mainland academic Professor Tian Feilong caused a stir when he warned that Beijing does not want “loyal trash or rubber stamps”. Professor Tian also criticized some people in the pro-Beijing camp for being “two-faced”, meaning they take benefits from the Chinese and western governments, but fail to stand up to defend China when controversies arise.

Given such criticisms, there is no telling how many pro-Beijing politicians may bite the dust when the political overhaul is finally implemented. The key question is where and how the central government can find loyal, capable and intelligent people, deemed as patriots, to govern Hong Kong. One problem Beijing must admit is that its own policy of not tolerating independent thinking and dissenting views forces bright, ambitious and competent people to shun politics.

In discussing who is a patriot, one embarrassing question keeps popping up. It is dual nationality. Given the city’s development in the past decades, many people realized they could not rely on the British colonial government or the Special Administrative Region government for protection and security, hence many people have acquired foreign citizenship or right of abode, so they could have a place to go to if things went wrong. Thus many business and professional people and public servants have foreign citizenship or right of abode. It is an important escape route and a lifeboat.

This phenomenon was recognized by the Chinese government, so much so it is stated in Article 67 of the Basic Law that no more than 20 per cent of the members of the Legislative Council (Legco) can have foreign nationality or right of abode. Hong Kong law stipulates that Legco members returned by 12 specified functional constituencies may have this preferential treatment. Local law also stipulates the Chief Executive, principal officials and members of the Executive Council cannot have foreign citizenship or right of abode.

In the mainland, while the Nationality Law does not permit dual nationality, there are delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC) – China’s parliament and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – a United Front body – who hold dual nationality. Beijing’s line is that the foreign passports are travel documents and while the holders are in China, they are regarded as Chinese citizens. Given the very huge number of business and professional people who hold foreign citizenship, Beijing is reluctant to force them to give it up.

In discussing the electoral package the central government has foisted on Hong Kong, some pro-Beijing Legco members said the issue of dual nationality should be addressed but dare not push too hard. Some said candidates standing for election should reveal what foreign citizenship or right of abode they possess. The Lam administration said such a requirement would not be included in the law, but a separate declaration may be made to the committee that vets the candidates’ suitability, however that information will not be published.

In overhauling the electoral system, Beijing has tried to make it water-tight so undesirable opposition activists will not be allowed to contest. At the same time, Beijing claims that there will be dissenting voices in Legco and opposition parties are urged to take part in the polls.

On April 16, 10 opposition activists were given heavy sentences ranging from eight to 18 months in the district court for taking part in a peaceful but unauthorized assembly. In the past, such offences only attracted financial penalties. Human rights groups deplore the harsh sentence and argue that the right to peaceful protest should be protected by the Basic Law and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) which is applied to Hong Kong.

At the beginning of this year, over 50 activists were arrested for breaching the NSL because they took part in a civil primary election last summer. No formal charges have been laid but most of them have been denied bail by the court and are held behind bars. With so many activists in prison, the mood is ugly and depressing. Some members of the public suggest casting a blank vote or not voting at all in the December Legco election. This has touched a raw nerve, and the Lam administration has proposed to punish anyone with three-year imprisonment for inciting people to cast a blank vote or not to vote. This could backfire and lead to more embarrassing outcome.

The atmosphere could further deteriorate as the authorities are poised to disqualify many pro-democracy district council members who won their seats in the landslide victory of November 2019 elections. A bill requiring district council members to take an oath of allegiance will be passed by Legco next month. After that, even if district council members agree to take the oath, many could be disqualified from office if they are deemed to have breached the oath. This would poison the atmosphere and make many people angry.

In the coming months, many activists will be tried in court in cases relating to unauthorized assembly or to the NSL. More people could be arrested and charged. Many activists could be found guilty in court and given heavy prison sentences. These developments make the current mood darker and more disturbing. Maybe this intimidating atmosphere is what Beijing wants in order to assert comprehensive jurisdiction and implement government by patriots. But many people, including those in the pro-Beijing camp, doubt that it will bring about the desired outcome of economic prosperity and social stability.

Former NPC delegate David Chu said the central government was furious at the unrest in Hong Kong and found the situation intolerable. However, he said, instead of figuratively putting a gun on the table – which would have the effect of calming everybody down – Beijing took out the gun and immediately fired at everyone and everything in sight. This was too much and was unnecessary. Alas, he said, the die has been cast and we all have to take the awful consequences caused by the disastrous ineptitude of Carrie Lam!

(Emily Lau, Chairperson, International Affairs Committee of the Democratic Party)

