When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Dear Claudia Mo,

I am a Hongkonger born in Hong Kong.

We have the same Chinese zodiac sign. I take that as a kind of destiny. I hope you don’t mind me saying that!

I am lost for words when I think of all the sisters and brothers who have been subject to unjust prosecution, especially the 47 activists including you.

I heard that you are now teaching other women English. Once again you are demonstrating your talent. There is probably no better way to kill time than this.

You are a person who does things systematically. Nothing is too difficult for you.

But I hope you will take care of yourself. If you feel unwell, see the doctor as soon as possible.

And I want to tell you that you’ve got a friend!

Let go of any sorrow. Take care.

Let me tell you that I love you!

If you so fancy, you can read “The Promise Of A New Day: A Book of Daily Meditations” by Karen Casey and Martha Vanceburg.

Please tell all sisters and brothers that I respect and feel grateful to them all! I see them as my family members. I will always walk with everyone and pray for everyone!

I wish you and all other sisters and brothers good health and well!

Sisters and brothers, you are the pride of all Hongkongers with conscience!

A Hongkonger who is proud of you all

(I am a woman)

--------------------------------------------------

Dear Ah Yan,

I used to see you a lot in newspapers, magazines and TV news reports. It wasn’t until I joined the confederation 10 years ago that I got to meet you in person, and see how you got on famously with fellow workers. When a colleague briefed me on the history of the Confederation of Trade Unions, I was shown the pictures of the strike of bar-bending workers and was told that many workers were surprised that you decided to “go for it”. At the time, I was wondering if I would get the chance to get involved.

In 2013, dock workers went on strike. Going on strike meant these workers would earn no income during the action. Drawing on the experience from the bar-bender strike, the confederation proposed a fund-raising campaign to finance the workers’ basic living expenses during the strike. The strike coincided the Easter holiday. During those few days, it rained heavily. Braving the rain, you urged members of the public to support the workers to fight for the benefits and wages they deserved. A growing number of people supported the action. From white-collar workers to construction workers to cleaners, everyone did their bit, hoping the dock workers would persevere.

When the dock workers discussed how to negotiate with the management, you always listened to them first and then proffered feasible solutions without stealing the show. As trade union people, we hope workers can empower themselves and be unique leaders through trade actions. In the end, many dock workers inevitably got punished by their companies, and some companies reinvented themselves by going by another name. But at least, the workers learned that they had their own rights and that they should not suffer in silence.

In the 2016 Legislative Council election, you lost. Your supporters and us, your colleagues, were disappointed. But you consoled us saying that it was all part of the process and that just because you could not be a lawmaker did not mean you were no longer in a position to help workers. Indeed, as always, you continued to fight for workers’ rights. Your loss at the election did not stop you from doing what you had been doing.

We have great respect for your perseverance and your “fight till the end” spirit. I hope you are all well.

K, a former colleague and supporter of yours

