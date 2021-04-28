No sooner had Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor taken part in the Boao Forum for Asia, met up with the heads of Hainan Province, and been interviewed by CCTV than she wrote on her Facebook page to talk at length about what she saw and heard there and the outcome of the interview, saying that she was incredibly moved by the promise given by the Hainan Province officials to assist young people from Hong Kong in starting up business, finding a permanent job or internship there. “I hope I would see a great number of young people from Hong Kong head over to Hainan soon to serve an internship, work, start up business, and enjoy the coconut grove and Hainanese Chicken Rice that Hong Kong people drool over!”

Netizens poured ridicule on Lam insanely as soon as the post was made public. Dr Pierre Chan Pui-yin dug at her as well: “Hainanese Chicken Rice is from Hainan, Yangzhou Fried Rice from Yangzhou, Fujian Fried Rice from Fujian, Xiamen Fried Rice Noodles from Xiamen, Shanghai Fried Noodles from Shanghai, Portuguese Chicken Rice from Portugal, Chicken Wings in Swiss Sauce from Switzerland.”

Ignorant and ill-informed, I only know that conventional gourmet cuisines from Hainan are Wenchang Chicken, Jiaji Duck, Hele Crab and Dongshan Goat, but have never heard that Hainanese Chicken Rice is from Hainan Province. By the way ordinary people understand it, Hainanese Chicken Rice was introduced to Hong Kong from Singapore and Malaysia. Even if it was invented by South East Asian people immigrated from Hainan Province, it is a delicacy carried forward in Singapore and Malaysia. As such, the word Hainanese in its literal name aside, Hainanese Chicken Rice has almost nothing to do with the current Hainan Province.

Surely, on Hainan Island, there is also this prostitution industry mentioned by the professor famed for paying prostitutes by Alipay. A popular piece of doggerel says: “One will not be aware his official post is too low-ranking until he has been to Beijing; one will not be aware he is too chicken-hearted until he has been to the Northeast; one will not be aware he looks like a hillbilly until he has been to Shanghai; one will not be aware she does not have a pretty face until she has been to Hangzhou; one will not be aware his digestive system is not good until he has been to Guangdong; one will not be aware he is so poor until he has been to Shenzhen; one will not be aware he is not physically fit until he has been to Hainan!” From here we see the entertainment industry in Hainan Province has been prominent all over the country for a long period of time.

Being mistaken about Hainanese Chicken Rice originating in Hainan or the gourmet food from the province is due to Lam’s eagerness for being pedantic, yet being sluggish in fact-checking and lacking in common sense. An average person with a lack of common knowledge making a spectacle of himself/herself by trying to be pedantic is just his/her personal problem, which does not matter much. However, if that person is a high-ranking official at the helm, that really matters. Moreover, her being uninformed previously about how to buy toilet paper at a 7-11 store, how to use an Octopus card, and giving a beggar a $500 banknote have clearly shown that she has never feigned living with her head in the air.

Showing patriotism by every possible means

Lam lacks common sense, hence naturally introducing a great number of notions and policy decisions unconducive to what happens in the real world. Every government official makes decisions according to their own knowledge, and professional advice given by their subordinates, experts and consultants. It is understandable that a government official who has engaged in political and administrative affairs for a long period of time will run short of common sense, but she needs to be extremely open-minded, taking heed of advice given by her subordinates. By doing so, she can manage to make her decisions more down-to-earth. Maybe Lam is remarkably competent, and has ample knowledge and experience of officialdom, but she is always making an impression that she holds herself in great esteem or is self-opinionated. She has very limited street smarts, not even a nodding acquaintance with what the people are suffering, and has fallen out time and again with experts responsible for providing her with professional advice, not to mention listening to opinions given by her subordinates. Under such circumstances, it goes without saying how good the standard of her decision-making is, and how alienated her policies are from the reality. Sadly enough, any move she makes and every idea she comes up with has immense impact on every Hong Kong citizen!

Besides, her mentality and qualms emanate not only in her words but also in her facial expressions. What are the qualms about? About her political prospect beyond any doubt. Following the 2019 anti-extradition bill amendment movement, Lam’s status in the eyes of the leaders in Beijing suffered a disastrous decline. As for the significant moves such as the implementation of the National Security Law and “perfection” of Hong Kong’s electoral arrangement, not only was Lam and the SAR government not able to take part(quite a number of secretaries and ministers said they knew nothing about the content of the National Security Law and political reform before they were put into practice), but also Lam’s power was taken away substantially, which is tantamount to the fact Hong Kong is deprived of the power to make decisions for policies, but only entitled to carry out policies laid down by Beijing.

Having fallen into disfavor, it is already doubtful if she is going to be able to renew her term of office. To preserve her post, she is bound to carry out much more than what is decided by Beijing, as well as catching up on a lot of standard practices in the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) officialdom so as to keep pace with changes in the main theme of politically correct patriotism. That is why she and the Hong Kong government officials have recently been keen on demonstrating their strong patriotism by showing the historical connection with China by every possible means. To this end, they are exceedingly desirous of grabbing every opportunity to let everyone know they embrace the motherland, as evidenced by the fact that Lam could not but flaunt even her meet-up with the heads of Hainan Province and a few ministers and commission members. Apparently, Hainanese Chicken Rice (young people from Hong Kong starting up business, working and serving internships on Hainan Island) is only a side dish, while the entrée is the message to people from all walks of life that she has quite some exchange of opinions with officials on the mainland, as well as a considerable number of buddies there.

It is barely possible for her with such a mentality to make political decisions like business as usual, so the Hong Kong government will do much more than it is required even within the area where it can use its own discretion. It even introduces more radical measures for the integration of Hong Kong into the mainland (not necessarily in response to what the central government demands), and policies favoring Chinese-funded enterprises more. This dish of Hainanese Chicken Rice is exceptionally pricey!

