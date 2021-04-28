With quantitative changes come qualitative changes. But where does the quantitative side of things come from? There are two sets of figures that matter. Last year, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Donald Trump launched a US$2.2 trillion stimulus package. At the end of the year, a US$900 billion relief package was unveiled. This year, after Joe Biden took office, a US$1.9 trillion stimulus package was presented. In the space of one year, US$5 trillion has been spent. That does not include Biden’s US$2.25 trillion eight-year infrastructure plan.

After the 2007 financial crisis broke out, the Federal Reserve launched three rounds of quantitative easing (QE): US$1.6 trillion for QE1, US$600 billion for QE2, and approximately US$1.7 trillion for QE3. Within five years, about US$3.9 trillion was spent. Contrasting that to what is happening now, one can see the US is hastily and boldly pouring out money amid the pandemic. Printing money is primarily America’s way to conquer the world over the past 50 years. In view of the way it is now hastily and aggressively pouring out money, even the most innocent mind will not believe the US can resolve its debt issues simply by raising taxes at home. Nevertheless, in light of changes in the world, it will no longer be as easy for the US to shear sheep around the world.

The latest judgment of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the global situation is that “the East is on the rise and the West in decline”. It remains to be seen whether this judgement is right or wrong. But such a judgment implies that the CCP’s desire to expand abroad will only get stronger. It will not possibly return to the path of “concealing one’s strength and biding one’s time” and quietly learning from the advanced side of the West.

The Tesla incident is a sign of that. It indicates the CCP believes that China’s supply chain and its status as a world factory, which are part of a plan it concocted over the past 20 years, cannot be replaced overnight just because others want to replace them - even during the pandemic which offers a great opportunity for resetting things. If one cannot do anything about the CCP, one has to follow its rules. When that happens, the international order led by the US will gradually be eroded.

Different countries have their own plans

As the international order dominated by America is under challenge, every big power has to consider which position they should take now and how to take advantage of the current situation.

Russia was a leader during the last Cold War who saw its own empire disintegrate. Currently it is still keeping its plans under wraps. It will be the biggest variable factor in the current East-West standoff.

As for the European Union, it made concessions to China when the renminbi joined the Special Drawing Rights reserve currency basket, as it wanted to capitalize on China’s rise to undermine the American hegemony and get into the Chinese market. However, it does not want to be subject to the CCP’s rules.

Japan managed to become one of the strongest economies in the world after the Second World War. However, it has not managed to return to the status of a normal nation.

Amid the Sino-US contest, these three countries have their own ambitions. This makes five different games on the world stage.

The CCP believes that given time, it will be able to catch up with the West. Time is a factor here. The West is in decline while the East is on the rise. Circumstances are a factor here. With both time and the circumstances on China’s side, if it does not take advantage today, when should it do that? The hegemony of the US dollar is anchored on the US hegemony, but the two goes hand in hand. One cannot do without the other.

If the CCP wants to challenge the US-led international order, it cannot possibly avoid touching the hegemony of the greenback. The Triffin Dilemma is the weakness of the hegemony of the US dollar, and the trigger point of the Triffin Dilemma lies in the weakening of the US hegemony. Therefore, the Sino-US conflict cannot be stopped once it gets started. On the China-US axis, every country, every place and even every individual is exploring a new position for themselves. There is no room for one to be nostalgic about the past.

(Mr. Tregunter, columnist)

