The public in Taiwan, who is sensitive to crime and safety, tends to be submissive to governing authorities, and thus welcomes powerful law enforcement. There is every reason for the police to comply with the principle of legality and proportionality, keeping constantly in mind the basic rights of the people. Also, law enforcement officers should cherish and wisely use the respect and room bestowed upon them. Only if cops and citizens can interact positively, will safety and human rights not come into conflict, and individuals’ freedom not be suppressed to achieve social stability.

However, recent incidents show that the police seem to have lost the precision and stepped over the boundaries while exercising power. The controversies over the recent incidents may contribute to the pressure on the police. They may also result from the culture in which the police are conditioned to act expediently by cutting corners. It suggests there is an imminent need to improve rule of law and human rights education throughout the police, or similar wrongdoing will repeat and the public, the police, human rights as well as safety will all suffer.

Music teacher Chan Hui-ling (詹慧玲) was stopped and questioned last week by a police officer near Zhongli train station. The officer wanted to verify her identity on the grounds that “you look new here” and “you look nervous”. Chan, believing that she had not broken any laws, refused to answer and intended to leave. The officer then slammed her to the ground, handcuffed her and brought her back to the police station for obstructing a public servant after the policeman heard her saying “really stupid”.

Police action should respect the principle of legality

Chan released a post on Facebook, describing how she lost freedom for nine hours, accusing the officer of abusing power, and questioning “if Taiwan a police state”. In response, the police made it clear that the officer’s action to verify Chan’s identity was legal and appropriate, citing Subparagraph 6 of Article 6 of the Police Power Exercise Act.

Given illegal drug trade, gun crimes and fraud are on the rise, the police are under enormous pressure to crack down on violence. Stopping and questioning people on street is indeed helpful to arrest criminals, and many are willing to cooperate. But it does not mean that people are obliged to accept arbitrary interrogation by the police if they step over legal restrictions.

Convenience is not equivalent to being lax. The police must comply with the principle of proportionality. Unfortunately, the convenience bestowed upon the police has conditioned them to be lax, sometimes going further beyond to abuse their power. According to Article 6 of the Police Power Exercise Act and Interpretation No. 535 by the Council of Grand Justices, police can make random searches in designated public places, road sections and checkpoints only when considered necessary to prevent crimes or events that may endanger public safety or social order. The police should prove that the one being questioned has caused harm or has the danger to cause harm. The remarks that “I have not seen you” and “you look nervous” do not constitute legitimate reasons to stop and interrogate.

The controversy over Chan’s arrest arises from the fact that the police fail to know their restrictions when exercising power. It is also likely that they assume citizens know nothing about their own rights. The police ignore the legality and necessity, over-expanding police powers when enforcing laws. Once they encounter citizens like Chan, who are well-informed about laws and are brave enough to defend their rights, the police’s lax action will fuel controversy, undermine the credibility of the authorities and erode the foundation of justice.

Improve police accountability and law education

The police in Changhua County were told to fake a fall so that protesters would be arrested at the scene and charged with assault and obstructing a public officer. The police’s approach to frame citizens was recognized by the judge, and the image of the police has been devastated.

The police have been in a series of trouble, from the controversial arrest of the music teacher to a cop’s clash with seven men in a police station. A group of young men chased a police officer surnamed Yang who had gone drinking with friends into a Taipei police station at Songshan Precinct. The young men allegedly smashed a computer monitor in the front office. If the video footage had not been released on Facebook by a netizen who claimed to be an officer from the precinct, the incident would not have been made public. The outside would not have had the opportunity to see the police being so “gentle and considerate” towards those young men. Instead of making arrests, filing charges against the boisterous men, and reporting the clash to the supervisors, the police station arranged a ridiculous show where the men apologized for the damage they had inflicted and shook hands with Yang.

The way the police approached the two incidents is worlds apart, not only showing they have multiple standards varying from person to person but also exposing their serious problems with rule of law and code of ethics.

A series of incidents have exposed a series of problems. The authorities are urged to pay more attention to improve law education and discipline among law enforcement officers. If the authorities are just busy with arranging their own men into the police world, the top echelons will be full of those good at politics and public relations. Problems and challenges facing the low-level police officers will increase. Crime problems are expected to rise, which will lead to widespread discontent and the fire will eventually burn upwards.

