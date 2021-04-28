By Koo Lap

Xi Jinping personally commissioned three PLA Navy warships, the Changzheng, a nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine, the Dalian, a 10,000 ton-class destroyer, and the Hainan, an amphibious assault ship in Hainan. What a spectacle of military strength and dominance that communicates clearly the message of deterring neighbor countries in the South China Sea. Concurrently, Chloé Zhao won the Oscar for Best Director with Nomadland, the first for Chinese female directors. Unfortunately, the authorities have banned the Oscars, preventing most citizens from sharing this joyful “light of the Chinese people”. Some from Chloé Zhao’s alma mater tried to “peep” through VPN but were banned as well. Why isn’t the mighty strong country allowing for Zhao’s glory to “shine” through?

Prior to winning the Oscar, Nomadland had won the Golden Globe for Zhao. At that time, her stepmother, Sung Dandan described Zhao’s achievements as such, “From a 16-year-old girl who left the country to study overseas, choosing a path we were not optimistic about but we still respected. But today, winning the biggest award in the other people’s home field… You are our legend. I believe your story will inspire countless children in China,” Song wrote. A little more than a month later, despite winning an even bigger honor, the hopes of “inspiring countless children in China” have been extinguished. Why is a strong country that possesses all the military strength it wants in the world so afraid of a piece of entertainment news that makes all Chinese people around the world proud?

Only that Zhao spoke the truth. Eight years ago, in an interview with the magazine Filmmaker, she described her childhood in China as such, “There are lies everywhere. You felt like you were never going to be able to get out.” Last year, who had broken free from the country of lies, told the Australian media that “the U.S. is now my country.” Zhao’s extraordinary achievements clearly do not make up for the hurt she has brought about to the strong country where she has shattered all the delicate hearts.

The strong country was able to block the successive awards won by Zhao “in other people’s home field”, but could not stop the four state-owned asset management companies from being suspended by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the news of the penetration of their overseas bond prices. The reason for this is because Huarong had failed to announce its results by the deadline. Huarong, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Finance and not an ordinary asset management company, had failed to complete the simplest task of announcing results as planned. There is no need to spell out what a mess it must be within this state-owned enterprise.

It is not surprising that this state-owned enterprise turned out to be so rotten within. Its former chief, Lai Xiaomin, had just been sentenced to death under the charges of corruption. Three tons of cash on top of other gold, silver, jewelry, famous paintings, antiques, and stolen goods were found in his house! In comparison, the four major corrupted families of the Kuomintang – Chiang, Song, Kong, and Chen – is a child play. The Huarong scandal broke up almost a decade after Xi Jinping had started his corruption campaign. At this point, it makes one wonder what this fight against corruption was really about.

To curb the slightest skepticism about this, Xinhua News Agency snuffed out all room for imagination. Everyone knows that the Central Disciplinary Committee is headed by Vice-President Wang Qishan, who is in charge of fighting against corruption. Xinhua reported that its former top anti-corruption inspector Dong Hong has lost his ideas, convictions, and the “Four Confidences”: path, theory, system, and culture of socialism. He has been engaged in superstitious activities and accepted gifts and money; condoned and acquiesced to relatives and staff around him to use his position to influence profit; receive huge financial gifts. Dong Hong was arrested early this month and has been exelled from the party; it is unsure if he’ll end up with the same fat as Lai Xiaomin. To have a major anti-corruption officer fallen to this extent, how are we to have faith in this anti-corruption campaign at all?

Coincidentally, just as Xinhua News Agency reported on Dong Hong’s arrest, the State Council held the fourth clean government conference on April 26. Whether it was aimed at Lai Xiaomin or not, Premier Li Keqiang emphasized that strengthening a clean government is a key guarantee for good economic and societal development work. He stressed to dig deep and strictly investigate the corruption issues behind financial risks, and to deepen the so-called “delegation, decentralization, and integration of the regime” reform in order to further eradicate the breeding ground for corruption.

The party is fighting against corruption the party’s way, the State Council is fighting against corruption the State Council’s way, and the enterprises are fighting against corruption the enterprises’ way. When is the corruption fight over? The truth is that the CCP has never stopped fighting against corruption since its conception. It has been fighting for 63 years, yet the breeding ground for corruption has become increasingly fertile, the harder the fight is against corruption, the more serious the corruption cases are. Why though? Chloé Zhao said it best, “lies everywhere”. That’s why. The nature of the totalitarian regime of course isn’t up for the people to comment, unless it’s the false big and empty talks to talk it up. This is precisely why Chloé Zhao’s truthful words are known by all, but still must be blocked. How can a country with “lies everywhere” that is too afraid to face the truth be powerful and strong? Impossible.

