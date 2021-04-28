Patriotic education is going to nurture a generation of nationals of the mighty state who “ask for a snub”!

During the grapple for the women’s champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Zhang Weili from China was technically knocked out by Rose Namajunas from America with a roundhouse kick in the first round. Xiao fen hong (young Chinese cyber-nationalists) turned against the referee on the spur of the moment for an unfair judgement. They were convinced that Zhang could’ve got back on her feet to keep on fighting while being punched on end in her head by her rival after being knocked down, so the referee shouldn’t have weighed in to stop the fight and made Rose the champion. Watching the slow-motion replay, one will clearly see that Zhang had lost the consciousness of defending herself after being kicked in her jaws. As nothing is contentious, the judgement by the referee is right. Xiao fen hong, aka snowflakes, had their hearts broken, for this American fighter from Lithuania had shown her hatred of communist party at a press conference. Knowing that her country had suffered enough from bullying by the Soviet Union, she yelled out an anti-communist slogan popular in the Cold War period: better dead than red. As such, a grapple that was supposed to be for entertainment only was upgraded in no time to an issue of national pride. As a result, witnessing Zhang knocked out with the kick, Xiao fen hong had their hearts broken, hence putting the blame on the referee. It is really painful to be a xiao fen hong, for even watching a contest for entertainment turned into collective self-torturing.

Instilling animosity towards foreign countries in nationals

The Oscars Awards were presented the next day. Following the mainland, Hong Kong accommodated no live relay, so Hongkongers missed the exhilarating moments that Chinese female director Chloé Zhao Ting was awarded the best director and best picture for her film Nomadland. Actually, over the past year, Zhao has been rising to fame across the globe by sweeping the board at worldwide movie awards presentations, from grabbing the Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival to seizing the best picture trophy from the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscar statuettes from the Academy Awards, which is a significant achievement by a Chinese female director. As a result, surely, the snowflakes “asked for a snub again”. All stemmed from Zhao interviewed by an American magazine called Filmmaker in 2013. Asked by the reporter why she left China, she answered that it was because the place was full of lies. So, glory of the nation became disgrace of the nation. Besides, as an anti-extradition movement documentary named Do Not Split was made to the finals of the Academy Awards, China had to give the Oscars the cold shoulder. Not acknowledged by the Party and state, the exhilarating moments supposed to be shared by everyone turned sour. Please don’t tell me the phrase “full of lies” put forward by Zhao would pulverize the image of the Chinese Communist Party if the country is really mighty.

It is not easy to become a national of the mighty state, as one has to bear on the shoulder the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation that is to wipe away a former humiliation of a hundred years when watching a grapple just for entertainment. Now that Zhang has lost the game, have all the high hopes for the great rejuvenation vanished into thin air? These people are really impervious to reason. Xiao fen hong and party-run media would put under the magnifying glass those who are not fostered by the nationwide system or “blessed” by the Party and state, but carve out a niche for themselves in their career overseas, picking at their political incorrectness. On the contrary, those as cocky and impudent as swimmer Sun Yang are shielded by the Party and state. Sun is even getting ready for staging a comeback in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. If Hong Kong people are required to be patriotic and bow to these values that are incapable of distinguishing right and wrong, and telling black from white, will they be convinced and ready to concede? Hong Kone people will admire Zhang for admitting defeat, congratulating the rival on assuming the champion, then working as hard as she can again to challenge the champion, instead of putting the blame on the referee, and being idiotically convinced that the entire world aims at China like Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor who believes that the West have qualms about China getting more and more powerful. By the same token, the country did not even show the respect Zhao deserves for her achievement, but the authorities took the initiative to shut the Oscars out just for her few words of criticism, which even got Hong Kong embroiled,.

Witnessing all these, a sensible Hongkonger knows why a patriot has everything so weighty on mind, and turns into someone who “asks for a snub”. Are both long-term instillation of animosity and hatred towards foreign countries in the nationals and frequently stirring up nationalism by self-torturing a “spiritual outlook” a cosmopolitan metropolis should have?

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator)

