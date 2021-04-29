The group infection of COVID-19 among pilots of China Airlines has escalated. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) not only conducted comprehensive nucleic acid and antibodies tests for all China Airlines crew members, but also arranged vaccinations at the places of the testing. The Minister of Health and Welfare, Chen Shih-chung, said that the vaccination is not compulsory, and he respected the choice of crew members. However, he also emphasized that if most crew members are vaccinated in the future, when the quarantine policy is relaxed, new rules will not apply to members who have not been vaccinated. Chen’s remarks actually pointed out a direction of his policy. Vaccination is indeed an important step for Taiwan’s epidemic prevention and to adopt the international practice. However, Taiwan’s vaccine procurement is facing difficulties and the government must come up with a solution.

There are three sources of vaccines in Taiwan. The first one is the distribution of 4.76 million doses through COVAX. The second one is to purchase 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5.05 million the Moderna vaccine. The third is pre-ordering 10 million doses of domestically produced vaccines. About 310,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived in Taiwan, of which 199,200 doses are only valid until the end of May, and the other more than 110,000 doses are only valid until mid-June. Seeing that the vaccine is about to expire, the CECC allows people to register for self-paid inoculation, yet it is still not popular. The problem is that the side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, blood clots, is rare but fatal, causing concerns in many countries. For example, Denmark has totally stopped its rollout, and the U.K. doesn’t use it on women under 30. As for Asia, South Korea also excludes people under 30 from getting AstraZeneca, while Japan does not purchase it at all, but instead goes for the Pfizer vaccine.

Concerns over AstraZeneca and Uncertainties about Other Vaccines

In other words, when people have doubts about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC should change its plan. Apart from adding more quota for self-paid inoculation before the vaccine expires, they should reprioritize the eligibility list to allow people over 60 to be vaccinated to avoid exposing women under 40 to the risks of its side effect. However, this is also the plight of Taiwan. Other countries can have options for vaccines other than AstraZeneca. If you don’t get AstraZeneca in Taiwan, what else could you get?

According to CECC, there will be a batch of the Moderna vaccines imported around the end of May, possibly 1 million doses. In addition, Chen Shih-chung said that the Pfizer vaccines have been purchased from COVAX, but the quantity has not yet been negotiated. With the global rush for vaccines, if the Moderna vaccines do not arrive altogether at the same time, there are also uncertainties, and the same goes for the Pfizer vaccines. Even for the AstraZeneca vaccine, its continual importation depends on the situation in India, the main manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccines. However, the daily new cases in India are over hundreds of thousands per day. With the U.S. restricting the export of raw materials, it is difficult for India to increase the production of AstraZeneca in the short term.

As for the domestic vaccine that the Taiwanese people have hoped for, the goal is to plan for its rollout in mid-July. However, the domestic vaccine only needs to undergo the second phase of clinical trials, and experts have questioned that it may not be able to compete with international vaccines. With this practice, it is unknown whether it could be approved by international health agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Taiwan has had the pandemic under good control, so the people do not have the urgent need for vaccines like the countries in Europe and America. However, this does not mean that the government can passively respond to the problem of insufficient vaccines. Although Taiwan should still observe the practice of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and not relaxing preventing measures, this cannot be the norm after all.

Now the entire world, especially the wealthy countries, is speeding up vaccination. More than two-thirds of the population in the U.K. have gotten the first dose, more than 40% in the U.S. have gotten the first dose with nearly 30% had gotten the second dose, and more than half of the population in Israel have finished their vaccination. After vaccination, governments gradually resumed people’s social activities. The latest news pointed out that the European Union is preparing to unconditionally allow traveling to Europe for Americans who have been vaccinated this summer. If this major policy is implemented, it means that the world is not far away from ending the lockdown.

However, the premise of ending the lockdown must be the possession of a vaccination certificate (or a vaccination passport). Taiwan’s vaccination progress is slow and the source of supply is unstable. Although Taiwan has been praised by the New York Times as a “virus-free paradise,” we are already a bit under stress.

There is no denying that Taiwan lost the opportunity for advanced planning for vaccines, which was a mistake. Now we can only catch up as soon as possible, and it is imperative to find more channels to procure vaccines. The U.S. media reported that there is an endless supply of vaccines in the U.S., and that there are states with a surplus problem. Many developing countries have called on the U.S. to release their excess resources. The Tsai Ing-wen government said that the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan is at its best in time. In that case, it should be feasible to purchase vaccines from the U.S. through diplomatic channels. When the world’s epidemic prevention enters the second half, the border of Taiwan will finally be opened. Vaccines are the key to this decisive battle, and Taiwan cannot play well in the first half and lose the game in the second half.

