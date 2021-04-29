With the release of various COVID-19 vaccines, there seems to be some hope of bringing an end to the pandemic. Although all vaccines have their respective side effects and there have even been deaths, some infectious disease experts in Hong Kong claimed that there is no evidence that the vaccines are directly related to fatalities. However, it is still a cause for public panic, so the inoculation rate in Hong Kong remained low at the beginning.

A common topic of interest over dinner these days is “Have you been vaccinated yet?” It turns out that peer pressure is also an indirect factor for getting vaccinated. For example, when four people go out for a meal together, and during the conversation, it is discovered that three of them have already been vaccinated, the fourth person may feel that he or she will be “looked down upon.” Another example is when 12 people are planning to have dinner together, but it turns out that one or two of them have not yet had their vaccinations, the dinner party may fall through, creating another kind of pressure.

The government is introducing a concept of a “vaccine bubble” whereby premises where all their staff members and patrons are vaccinated can enjoy an easing of operation restrictions in terms of extended dine-in hours and a maximum number of people per table. It is believed that some restaurant employers will want all employees to be vaccinated. It should be noted that chronically ill patients are not suitable for vaccination, and some “unscrupulous employers” may terminate the employee for this reason, which may be a violation of the Disability Discrimination Ordinance. It is important for employers to be tolerant and understanding, as well as to consider the different circumstances of their employees.

As a responsible Hong Kong citizen, I have already made an appointment to get my vaccination. I also hope that those who are not chronically ill can consider getting vaccinated to create a bandwagon effect, so that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong can be brought under control and reach “zero confirmed cases” as soon as possible, and the economy can break out of the doldrums. It is worth noting that the immunity period of the vaccine is about nine to twelve months. It is reported that after one year of receiving two doses of the vaccine, people may need to receive a third dose to extend the validity period, and as well, that a second-generation vaccine will be launched soon. However, none of the abovementioned will happen within this year. Therefore, the most effective way, for the time being, is not only to take adequate hygiene measures, but also to get the appropriate vaccination to ensure safety.

(Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation)

