By Fong Yuen

On April 23, the Russian government announced that the Russian army would immediately withdraw from the Ukrainian border, and Putin agreed to hold talks with the Ukrainian president in Moscow. The Russian-Ukrainian border conflict that has been going on for quite some time suddenly vanished.

This incident has a major impact on both the U.S. and China. If a military confrontation breaks out on the Russian-Ukrainian border, NATO may intervene, and it will be difficult for the U.S. to stay out of the matter. This then would cause a regional crisis of considerable size. This will not be a good thing for the U.S., just as senior U.S. military generals have time and again reminded the administration that the U.S. cannot handle fighting two wars at the same time.

For the CCP, if a Russian-Ukrainian conflict breaks out, it basically indirectly reduces its diplomatic and military pressure. If the U.S. gets into a war with Russia, the CCP would sit back and watch them fight; if the U.S.-Russia relations tense up, then Russia would not be able to separate itself from the CCP, and the China-Russia relations would get even tighter. On the other hand, if the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is taking up the U.S.’ energy, it will not be able to focus on the Asian-Pacific issues, and the CCP’s rampant in the region would get even more out of control.

After the fallout of the U.S.-Sino Alaska meeting, the CCP knew that things were not going well, and quickly invited Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit China. Russia is currently being sanctioned by the U.S. because of its interference in the U.S. general elections, therefore is in the same boat as the CCP. The CCP wishes to get Russia on its side to establish a united Sino-Russia strategy against the U.S. Around the end of March, Russia sent 100,000 troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border, which is, on the one hand, the result of the history between the two countries, but on the other, a response to the CCP’s wooing.

Russia was not born yesterday. While dealing with the CCP, it was also quick to clarify that the Sino-Russian relations were not to target a third party, which is a new type of state relationship that is completely different from the traditional military alliance.

The Russian-Ukrainian border conflict sounded the alarm for Biden. On April 13, Biden spoke with Putin for the second time since he took office. He suggested having a summit in a third place in the next few months and hoped that the U.S. and Russia could establish a predictable and stable relationship. On April 23, Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from the Ukrainian border. This withdrawal came as a surprise, one that people cannot help but connect to Biden’s call.

Did one phone call from Biden resolved the Russian-Ukrainian border crisis? There’s no telling of how Biden managed to convince Putin. Who knows, Russia’s show of strength with its 100,000 troops as a military threat might not even be a genuine response to the CCP, but by capitalizing on the U.S.-Sino conflict, Putin found the U.S. weak spot and waited for Biden to come and chat about transactions.

With the withdrawal of troops, Russia brought a smile to Biden’s face. Subsequently, in the closing ceremony of the climate summit, Biden expressed that he was “very heartened” by Russia’s call for collaboration on new technologies such as carbon removal. For Putin to receive pleasantries that other country’s leaders, such as Xi Jinping, did not have, obviously it was not because of the carbon removal suggestion, but his withdrawal of troops. The U.S.-Russia relations are thawing, and it looks like dawn is looming. As for the CCP’s wish to set up a Sino-Russia alliance to deal with the U.S., it now looks even more desperate.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms of the U.S., China, and Russia is a true test of the grand strategy of the three leaders. The U.S. pursues universal values, and the CCP pursues Marxism-Leninism. The two countries are like fire and water. Ideologically, Russia has abandoned socialism and promoted democratic elections, while at the same time coexisting with the remaining ruthless political legacy of dictatorship. The U.S. is the world hegemon, the CCP yearns to be involved in global governance, and Russia’s GDP cannot even compete with that of Guangdong, China. Russia lacks national strength, and Putin will not let go of the highest power and spends his energy trying to court his voters. Regarding that slice of the pie of ruling the world, his appetite is not that strong. The ambitions and national strengths of China and Russia are very different. For the U.S., the largest threat is not Russia but the CCP.

Although Biden’s administration defined Russia as the biggest threat and that the CCP is only the biggest competitor, from an overall perspective, Russia cannot even compete, so how is it the biggest threat? With the CCP, however, as its competitiveness increases, it will soon ascend to the throne of the biggest threat. As such, one can talk to Russia, yet nobody can talk to China. With the latter, it is all about who is strong and who is weak, one lives and one dies.

The deterioration of the relationship between the CCP and the U.S. stemmed from the CCP’s ambition to expand. If Russia is strapped onto the same tank as the CCP and volunteers bravely to start a war at the Russian-Ukrainian border, Europe and the U.S. would all be dragged in, and Russia definitely cannot handle fighting Europe and the U.S. If Russia is, in the end, left with all the injuries from the war with Europe and the U.S., it will have to face the consequences alone, and be extra reliant on the CCP. As such, Russia would be reduced to a vassal state of the CCP. How would Putin, with all his wits, let himself be someone’s minion?

The deterioration of the relationship between the CCP and the U.S. prompts the former to woo Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba, in an attempt to counter the Western countries. Seeing that the CCP lacks support, Russia does not wish to be dragged in and has instead distanced itself from the CCP. For one’s own interest, this move is totally understandable.

This is probably why the sudden resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian border crisis has pushed the CCP’s ambition to unite with Russia to resist the U.S. to the verge of dissolution.

