Chloé Zhao, a Beijing-born film director, has won a number of Oscars for Nomadland. But the film has been completely blocked in China, as she once criticized China on the Internet for being “a place where there are lies everywhere.” It is indeed impossible to tell the truth in China. It has turned out the Beijing authorities really cannot tolerate her criticism, and the film has been completely banned by those in power.

Neither Xi Jinping nor his acolyte Hu Xijin can allow Zhao’s name to appear in the media, let alone giving the green light to the film’s release in China. The authorities have proved the veracity of Zhao’s description with their action.

Both the blockage of news about Zhao and the ban on the film from the theater are proof that Zhao is correct. Particularly after Zhao’s Oscar wins, Beijing has intensified its efforts to block any news about her. This is tantamount to proving Zhao’s words with their real action. The news blockage and the ban on the film are also outright lies. The world does not disappear when someone closes his eyes – he just can’t see it. In a truly modernized country, all comments are shown in a fair manner. If only the authorities – but not the people – are allowed to speak, there are lies. Xi Jinping and his poodles, however, still find it enjoyable.

Beijing’s censorship policy has become globalized. Comments made in China or abroad that contain the slightest hint of criticism can make Beijing have a nervous breakdown. The fact that Chloe Zhao’s film has now been blocked in China further confirms her claim that China “is a place where there are lies everywhere”. To conceal or obscure the truth is to make the truth completely invisible. This, in fact, is a form of self-deception and self-congratulation. If China were truly a powerful country, it should have the courage to accept all kinds of criticisms. If a powerful nation is actually so weak that it cannot accept criticisms, it is displaying its weaknesses to the world. A country becomes powerful not with power but by allowing its people to speak freely.

Face freedom of speech with honesty and respect

In terms of area, population and resources, Taiwan is out of proportion with China. However, Taiwan is more powerful. On this small island, people enjoy freedom of speech and even the right to enter into same-sex marriages. Taiwan is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in East Asia. At a time when the world has been hit hard by the pandemic, only Taiwan has withstood its impact. Taiwan has never shifted the blame to others. Instead, it has faced all kinds of challenges squarely and fearlessly. It faces its challenges with integrity, and handles them with maturity. It has made every of its citizen share the responsibilities collectively. While Taiwan takes pride in Director Ang Lee, China views Chloe Zhao as a source of shame. The things that set them apart more than anything else are honesty and respect for free speech.

Beijing deceives its people with lies and by shifting blame. That resulted in the uncontrollable outbreaks of COVID-19 in China, which have spread across Asia, America, and Europe. The global pandemic is believed to be the greatest scourge of mankind in the 21st century. If China had not lied in the first place, it might have been possible to slow down the spread. However, after the pandemic worsened, it pointed its accusatory finger at other nations arbitrarily. This is exactly what Chloe Zhao meant when she said that “China is a place where there are lies everywhere.” Beijing’s immediate retaliatory action is to ban her film. It might not realize that a ban on a film is also a lie itself. Such an action has proved what she said. After all, it is too difficult for Beijing not to lie.

(Fang-Ming Chen, Professor of Graduate Institute of Taiwanese Literature, National Chengchi University)

