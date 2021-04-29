Those who are still in Hong Kong find it quite irritating to hear those who have left comment on the city’s events, tell them what to do, or even declare ‘HK is dead’. They hold that once you have left, you have no stake in the city, should refrain from commenting on the subject, and let those in the city decide for themselves. But it is peculiar that they’d expect figures living overseas to speak to the international world and set political agenda for Hong Kong.

In view of all these confusing scenarios, I find it necessary to reflect on the concept of diaspora - does one has an obligation to refrain from commenting on HK after leaving? If one could comment, how is the gap between the overseas and local community bridged?

As more and more Hongkongers are leaving Hong Kong under the current political situation, we have begun to use the word ‘diaspora’ to name ourselves. Historically, ‘diaspora’ has been used to describe populations dispersed or certain peoples displaced from their indigenous territories. It sounds quite right to use it to refer to the Hongkongers that chose to leave the city. One key element of diaspora is retention of a collective memory or myth about the homeland that is idealized and the diaspora may wish to return to.

But not every Hongkonger abroad identifies with diaspora, as some of them consider themselves a Hong Kong emigrant overseas, while some an economic migrant earning a living and trying to set up a ‘new HK community’ in a foreign country. Hence, they actually do not fit the profile. At the same time, they are all sympathetic and upset about what is happening in Hong Kong. There are also those who have been forced to leave by political persecution, thus desperately craving for returning to Hong Kong. They do not wish to settle in a foreign land. Believing that there is only one Hong Kong, they advocate freedom and democracy for HK abroad and wish to return one day.

It is inappropriate to overgeneralize and claim that whoever left Hong Kong has no stake in the city anymore, because clearly if one wishes to fight for the cause of HK, he/ she should be accepted as part of the community. If we consider it the right strategy to ask for the world’s attention and support, then those who intend to settle in another country renouncing their ties with HK should be allowed to express their thoughts. They are technically ‘outsiders’, too. But I do think the ‘outsiders’ should respect the community’s agency, and trust that they can decide for themselves what is best for Hong Kong’s local and diasporic community. Making statements like ‘HK is dead’ publicly is rude and unacceptable.

Just think about how we showed support for Thailand, Myanmar and Taiwan, we stood in solidarity and were highly sympathetic, but we would not comment as if we knew their country better than they did. Or recollect how we behaved in 2019 when the movement was at its peak. We would never act like we knew better than anyone, we would show our support and lend a helping hand whenever possible.

Under the national security law, it is increasingly difficult for the local and diasporic community to have meaningful conversations and debates with one another. Both sides are very frustrated. Those overseas would like to say what the local cannot, but are uncertain about if they should do so. Those in HK risk imprisonment to engage in discussions or call for action, hence cannot voice their expectations of those abroad. There is a gap to be filled between the two groups, and it is essential to find ways to do so in order to preserve Hong Kong.

(Glacier Kwong, born and raised in Hong Kong, became a digital rights and political activist at the age of 15. She is currently pursuing her PhD in Law and working on the course for Hong Kong in Germany. Her work has been published on Washington Post, TIME, etc.)

