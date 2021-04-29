When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

A letter to Leung Kwok-hung︰

How have you been faring?

Notwithstanding the confined cell, letters have their ways to come in in droves.

Regardless of the towering wall, voice of support has its way to get in.

Irrespective of freedom restricted, thoughts have their way to get out.

Despite being in a predicament, lofty aspiration and will to fight will help you out of it.

Don’t indulge in negative emotions!

Don’t foster your dysphoria!

Can you do these? Add oil!

Original intent

April 1, 2021

--------------------

Dear comrades:

First things first: Take good care of yourselves; think more good thoughts.

Shopping or dining at shops or eateries of conscience every so often, I am glad to see that the high foot traffic can be maintained. Though some of them ask for emergency help oftentimes, warmhearted fellow travelers come for help soon. It is barley possible for one to find an explanation for the comfy feeling one experiences when spending money at those shops or eateries.

Admittedly, some people may think that we are still unable to change anything, and the movement has been stopped by bottlenecks, but I believe such a viewpoint is shallow, for the conditions show that the movement has sublimated into our daily life. As long as it is in our everyday life, the movement is sustainable and tenacious. Some may query whether it will become a ritual in accordance with protocol, but I am convinced that people are able to persevere with it, given the ritual in life. If you understand the essence of Confucianism, such perseverance in life is materialization of values. Simply put, the movement turned into a ritual in accordance with protocol is not a problem, but the crux of the matter lies in your attitude towards and sincerity of bringing it alive, whether you understand the reason behind, and whether you just follow what others ask you to do.

On the path we have come all along, there have been touching moments, some people who chose what was good and held fast to it, blood and sweat.

Best regards.

Wish you good health and peace of mind！

Wing

--------------------

The pro-democracy figures held in detention for various charges report safety via visitors to the citizens on the other side of the wall, and thank the letter writers for rooting for them.

With the help of his team, Fast Beat(Tam Tak-chi) posted a picture of a tree hole on which it reads : “I have a lot to say. There are a lot of grievances, not mine, but the oppressed’s and all Hongkongers’!” Your editor wanted to tell you not to worry too much about Feast Beat. “He can hang in there. Everybody has to hang in there, and show support for all the oppressed.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

