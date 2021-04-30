How self-ignorant does it take for a politician to consider himself/herself to be omniscient, hence even capable of hosting a TV program? A program named Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors hosted by Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is aired on RTHK channel 31 at 6:30pm every day, commencing yesterday. She professed on her Facebook page she would chat with guest speakers from different constituencies in the talk shows, looking into how the electoral system has been “perfected”. “I would invite to the talk shows guests from various constituencies to inquire together with me into how within the reconstructed constituencies, extensive and balanced participation is achieved. Everyone is welcome. Stay tuned.”

Having turned into a propaganda mouthpiece with a government official with zero related experience stationed as the head of management, RTHK, a public broadcaster involved in relentless scandals, has a chief executive whose popularity rating keeps reaching record lows host a program, promoting a substantially regressive electoral arrangement, thanks to those who thought RTHK was not devastated enough. The one who came up with this perfect idea is a genius. Now that RTHK has been under the total control of the government, so what? Now that the broadcaster has been turned into a party-run mouthpiece, so what? It has just become a partisan echo chamber where they do brown nosing, as it is seen by the citizens who were not as dumb as they thought. The “perfection of the electoral arrangement” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the top down this time is aimed at not only dealing the pro-democracy forces a blow, but also strengthening the direct control by the Party over the Legislative Council. And Carrie Lam makes such a fuss about hosting the program, delving into how the changes in the grouping of constituencies will lead to perfection of democracy, materializing high representativeness! All this is just an insult to citizens’ intelligence that will end up adding fuel to the fire, even further enraging the people.

Totally heedless of publicity efficacy

Admittedly, governments in various countries have their own propaganda campaigns. However, being target-oriented, they are aimed at persuading the people into adopting a political stance, and in the end whether they are successful or not are measured by their efficacy. Does any high-ranking government official dare to bring up the issue that Hongkongers hate seeing Carrie Lam on TV? What kind of efficacy can a lousy actress with a lame playbook in hand working in concert with a bunch of people subsisting on Comprehensive Political Security Assistance achieve? Considering herself to be omniscient, the amateur politician holds journalists and PR practitioners in contempt most. So, apple polishers around curry favor with her by responding in agreement: CE is marvelous! For Carrie Lam, she is convinced that this is a good opportunity for her to show her diligence in promoting the election in person and demonstrate that she rises to the challenge in front of Han Zheng, her superior. Forcing through the extradition amendment bill in the name of bringing Chan Tong-kai to justice in those days, she already committed a serious mistake. Even though the citizens did not believe the objective of the amendment was to appeal for justice for Poon Hiu-wing all the way through, Carrie Lam simply brushed aside queries from the masses, insisting on pressing on pursuant to the playbook, hence consequently spelling an end to “one country, two systems”.

Such an attitude of regarding herself as infallible has resurfaced. Actually, the majority of Hong Kong people do not have faith in the “project to perfect democracy”, which can be likened to the situation in ’97 where Hong Kong people opposed the Provisional Legislative Council. The CCP was aware of that, so the project was completed in a low-profile manner so as not to stir up bigger confrontations. Mistaken in her belief that Hong Kong has been back to “normal”, and that this is an opportune moment to take the initiative to strive for support from the public, she took the field to promote the democratic regression. When the government freezes the civil rights and menaces the society with the National Security Law so that no one dares to take to the streets, please don’t tell me Carrie Lam believes the quasi-curfew state is sustainable in Hong Kong. But she goes so far as to take this as an opportunity to win over support from the people for the regressive system. With the journalist who investigated the 7.21 Yuen Long event being the first convicted for the incident, the veteran pro-democracy figures sentenced to jail for coming forward on August 18, 2019, to maintain order lest large-scale confrontations might take place, and all the chief pro-democracy activists held in detention for taking part in the primaries…has Hong Kong been back to normal yet? Carrie Lam hosting the program that promotes regressive democracy is not only ludicrous, but also shows how absurd things are when the left-wing trend prevails!

（Lau Sai-leung, political commentator）

