On Tuesday, CK Asset Holding (SEHK: 1113) sent to its shareholders a circular and an offer document regarding a connected transaction of the Li Ka-shing Foundation and a nearly HK$19.4 billion share buyback plan. It also disclosed a 885-page real estate evaluation report covering all properties owned by the company. In principle, CK Asset does not need to reveal information on its properties just because it plans to acquire public projects in the UK. Yet it decided to reveal information on its properties worth $400 billion. This is not because the company wants to present the values of its properties and show to the world that the properties are underestimated. Rather it has an important message to convey.

With Victor Li taking the helm, the management style of CK Asset is certainly different from when Li Ka-shing was in charge. The “Little Superman” is meticulous about money. He never does more than what is needed to be done or spends more money than what needs to be spent. Two years ago, Fitch Ratings stopped rating CK Asset because Victor Li wanted to save money and he decided that a S&P Moody rating sufficed. So the company stopped providing company information to Fitch Rating, effectively firing the latter passively and thus saving a considerable amount of expense.

In the 885-page report, Cushman & Wakefield evaluates 205 CK Asset properties in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Britain. CBRE Group was responsible for the part on some wetlands in Bahamas; Greene King took care of the valuation on 2,671 public houses; BNP Paribas Real Estate evaluated a property in Ireland; and Aon Risk Services Australia evaluated some properties in Australia. The real estate projects covered by Cushman & Wakefield are more valuable, while those presented by the other three entities involve relatively smaller amounts and are by and large side dishes.

Every time CK Asset sells its properties in Hong Kong or mainland China, there are bound to be people who interpret that as the company pulling its investments out of Hong Kong or the mainland. The “Little Pinks”(young jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the internet) in China have relentlessly said: “Don’t let the Superman run away.” This time, CK Asset decided to go the extra mile and take the initiative to disclose information on all its property projects even though it needed not to have done that. It probably has only one target audience in mind: the Chinese Communist Party. Not only does CK Asset want to show that its properties are being undervalued, but it has also taken the opportunity to demonstrate its loyalty. At a time when political correctness overrides everything, the information divulged in the report is meant to convince people that CK Asset will keep its investments and business operations on the mainland and in Hong Kong, given that it has more than 200 properties worth billions of dollars.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, CK Asset has a total of 205 projects in the said four places. Together they involve a valuation of $434.5 billion. The 71 and 127 projects respectively in the mainland and Hong Kong are worth $133.5 billion and $290.3 billion, accounting for 31 percent and 67 percent of the total. Together, the mainland and Hong Kong projects, worth $420 billion, constitute 97 percent of all properties held by CK Asset. Perhaps these are the most crucial figures and facts that Victor Li wanted to show to his target audience.

Companies do not reveal things for no reason. The high net asset value discount of CK Asset’s stock is nothing new. Over the past two days since CK Asset’s “self-revelation”, the company’s share price has remained unchanged. Conventional wisdom holds that if you buy CK Asset’s shares, you must prepare to fight a “long-term battle” and make sure you live long. If you buy the stock for short-term speculation, do you really think you can make money out of Victor Li?

Click here for Chinese version

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play