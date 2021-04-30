On the 24th of this month, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held a summit in Jakarta and reached a five-point consensus on the situation in Myanmar in an attempt to clear a path to a political solution to the chaos and deadlock that have been going on since the February coup. This is not the first time ASEAN has tried to play a role in a regional crisis. However, it might be the most difficult task, which might tarnish the reputation that the regional organization has accumulated over the years.

According to information released by the ASEAN Secretariat, the five points include: the end of violence, constructive talks among “all parties concerned”, the appointment of a special envoy to facilitate talks, the sending of aid to Myanmar, and the meeting between the ASEAN envoy with different stakeholders in Myanmar. On the whole, this statement is a rare positive development amid the deterioration of the situation in Myanmar for more than two months. Given the fact that Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the Myanmar military government, was also present in the meeting, what has been achieved by ASEAN did not come easily. No wonder the National Unity Government (NUG), made up of the democrats, has welcomed the consensus though it has questioned the possibility of implementing it.

Since its establishment in 1967, ASEAN has always adhered to the fundamental principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. It has been reluctant to comment on the internal affairs of member states. The reason is closely related to the post-colonial histories of ASEAN member states. To preserve the hard-earn fruits of independence and resist pressure from neighboring powers, the strict adherence to the principle that a nation’s sovereignty should not be meddled with has thus become a reasonable arrangement.

As time went on, this non-intervention principle began to be called into question. In the 1990s, ASEAN came into conflict with European and American countries over the issue of Myanmar. While Europe and America attempted to use economic sanctions and other means to pressure the military government of Myanmar into improving human rights and returning to non-military rule, ASEAN had reservations, advocating the strategy of “constructive exchanges” instead to cajole the country into good. Former Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, for example, criticized the sanctions adopted by European and American countries, saying that they only served domestic political expectations and had no effect in solving the problem.

However, ASEAN’s constructive exchanges did not seem well-advised either. After all, Myanmar did not begin its liberalization experiment until 2010. After a coup broke out in February this year, ASEAN’s attitude once again became the focus of attention thanks to the deadlock in the United Nations. In all fairness to ASEAN, its response this time has been more positive than that during the Thai coup in 2014. As the rotating chairman, Brunei immediately issued a statement, citing the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights in the ASEAN Charter. It also advocated a return to the constitutional order and stated that the political stability of ASEAN member states was an important key to the overall stability and prosperity of ASEAN. It was evident that Indonesia, the biggest member state of ASEAN, carried out diplomatic maneuvers behind the scenes and ultimately succeeded in arranging for Min Aung Hlaing to attend the summit in person. In short, while ASEAN still adopts the attitude of constructive exchanges, it no longer completely ignores the disorder and chaos within its member states.

Absence of three member states

In spite of this, however, the summit was still overshadowed by uncertainties. First, while the 5-point consensus unmistakably mentions dialogue with relevant parties, it completely ignores Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the election victory in November last year. Does this mean that ASEAN and the Myanmar military have reached a consensus and will exclude Aung San Suu Kyi from the political solution in the future? As things stand, it is obvious that the Myanmar military is keen to get rid of her. It is also doubtful whether Aung San Suu Kyi, who is 75 years old already, can take on the immense responsibilities after the chaos. However, the deprivation of Aung San Suu Kyi’s right to participate in politics runs counter to ASEAN’s claim that the interests of the Burmese people are the first priority. After all, Aung San Suu Kyi still commands immense political support.

In short, any solution that excludes Aung San Suu Kyi will inevitably be challenged by the Myanmarese people and the international community. Moreover, without Aung San Suu Kyi, can Myanmar’s political arena still have the authority to unite the political leaders from all sides? Objectively speaking, if the international community is sincerely concerned about the democratic process in Myanmar, it should seriously think about the “post-Aung San Suu Kyi” era and help establish a democratic political machine that is up to the task.

Secondly, despite the smooth conduct of the summit, it remains uncertain whether ASEAN member states really have a “consensus” on Myanmar’s position. The most direct indication of that uncertainty is that the leaders of Thailand, Laos, and the Philippines were absent. Given the history of ASEAN summits, this situation is not unusual. It is obvious that these three countries have different ideas about the summit. A case in point is Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also seized power in a coup. Among other ASEAN countries, Indonesia and Malaysia are relatively active about the issue. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, for example, has said that the situation in Myanmar was “unacceptable”. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has also struck a tough attitude – at the summit, he even requested the Myanmar military to release political prisoners immediately and unconditionally. While the attitudes of Indonesia and Malaysia seem to be in line with international public opinion, how can we be certain that these two leaders are not conducting political operations to ease the political pressures they face domestically? The political systems of Southeast Asian countries vary massively, and the record of the democratic implementation leaves a lot to be desired. In recent years, it has even shown a trend of going backward. Under such circumstances, it is unrealistic to expect that ASEAN will succeed in making the Myanmar military change its way.

With the international community unable to intervene forcefully and casualties continue to rise inside the country, ASEAN’s five-point consensus does provide an opportunity to change Myanmar’s plight. It is in the immense interests of ASEAN to employ traditional diplomatic means to relieve the tensions, build a channel of communication between the Myanmar military and the international community and prevent the military from returning to its former state of isolation. The meeting between Min Aung Hlaing and Christine Schraner Burgener, Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General on Myanmar, on the sidelines of the summit is a positive indication.

However, the greatest risk facing ASEAN’s intervention is whether the situation will de-escalate gradually and whether the Myanmar military will be persuaded to fulfill its promise at the beginning of the coup (holding new general elections). This will also put ASEAN’s solidarity to the test. If ASEAN is unable to gain the understanding of the people of Myanmar and the support of European and American countries, its approach of constructive exchanges might not succeed. Instead, it could make Myanmar deeply mired in its civil war and even lead to the disintegration of ASEAN. If that happens, Southeast Asia will become nothing but an amphitheater for the great nations vying for power.

(Yen Yung-Ming, Associate Professor of Department of Political Science, Tunghai University)

