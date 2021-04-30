There is this kind of street fraud in Hong Kong manifested in words like “in other countries as well” or “global standard”. Illustrative sentences: “There are laws safeguarding national security in other countries as well”, “An oath has to be taken by civil servants in other countries as well”, “There are anti-fake news laws in other countries as well”.

“In other countries as well” is a myth fabricated by the SAR government and every able and patriotic person. The latest example is that a study on incorporation of a “loyalty check” into the procedure of appointment of civil servants is to be made lest the requirement that civil servants swear an oath might not be harsh enough. To pave the way for public opinion in favor of measures to be rolled out, the government will ask the Legislative Council Secretariat (LCS) to conduct a comparative study between Hong Kong and “selected places” so as to put forward the notion “in other countries as well”.

Following “global standard” selectively

A report on “loyalty checks for appointment of civil servants in selected places” by the LCS compares the vetting procedures before appointment of civil servants such as “loyalty requirement” among various countries like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan. In Canada, the government will assess candidates’ “loyalty to Canada”; Australia and the UK will do so only to candidates for sensitive positions. Though “they are vague on the vetting procedures for appointment of civil servants especially on loyalty” is highlighted with bold type, a chart demonstrated that there is security vetting for appointment of civil servants investigating candidates’ personal conducts, association with organizations, personal connections and expression of views in various countries. Later on, party-run mouthpieces put forward a narrative in the format “in other countries as well” upon this “study”, followed by patriots invited to make comments about it, saying that the SAR government should “follow the global standard of loyalty checks”.

Let’s not look into how vague the “vetting procedures before appointment of civil servants” are in foreign countries, and not delve into how the legal weapon in the hands of the SAR government will be manipulated to draw red lines as they please for the present. What is most absurd about this kind of so-called studies is that they never point out the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan are democratic countries where oaths sworn by civil servants, vetting procedures before appointment of civil servants and various requirements are all drawn up by an elected government and decided by legitimized representatives. After taking an oath, their civil servants pledge loyalty to an elected government, which amounts to pledging loyalty to a people. That makes perfect sense.

What about the civil servants in Hong Kong? The principle of “civil servants being politically neutral” that Hongkongers used to be proud of means in fact all civil servants shall “pledge loyalty to the incumbent Chief Executive and the SAR government” according to the Civil Servants’ Code of Conduct. The convention was grafted on to Hong Kong from Britain, where the Prime Ministers and their cabinets and politicians, subject to votes, come and go in the wake of changes in public opinion, while the civil servants, the mainstay of the society serving different public opinion representatives who take the helm and step down like a revolving lantern, are supposed to be at the government’s back and call if they trust people’s choices. Now that the semi-democratic system in the past has disintegrated, the civil servants salaried by the citizens are required to pledge loyalty to the Chief Executive elected by a small coterie of bigwigs, pledge loyalty to a puppet government that scores 27% in popularity rating, pledge loyalty to a political zombie the citizens cannot remove. With a system in the city that is a far cry from the one in those democracies, citing what the countries such as the US and Canada do as reference is an astounding fraud.

The same art of trickery can be found in a review report on RTHK which says that it is necessary to learn from overseas public broadcasters by referencing their procedure of review and reporting to the leadership, assessment of compliance via independent watchdogs, and how they improve the process of dealing with complaints; an independent ombudsman, for example, is appointed to deal with complaints about the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The report talks at great length about what public broadcasters abroad do, yet it refrains from touching on the fact that in those overseas bodies, no civil servant is allowed to take up the post of editor in chief casually, that an elected parliament and politically appointed officials, rather than adherents of certain political bigwigs, are held responsible for keeping tabs on the deployment of the power of appointment and removal and the accountability system in those public broadcasters of democracies, and that there will not be a chief executive whose popularity rating has reached record lows hosting a program named Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors that is aired four times every day. As far as I have been told, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, blatantly feathering her nest by utilizing public assets, is going to interview dozens of election committee members in person, which can be likened to creating publicity to win over her supporters in the election for a small coterie by putting them on camera.

Whenever it comes to swearing an oath to pledge loyalty, civil servants staying politically neutral, patriotic education, national security, regulating public broadcasting and enactment of laws against fake news, allegiant and able patriots will say “”in other countries as well”, “global standard”. However, when it comes to democracy and fair voting, they will say we have our one with “Chinese characteristics”, and the one from the West does not suit Chinese people. A fraud repeated ten thousand times is still a fraud. Their cheap tricks laid bare, the brazen swindlers will feign chuckling, and make sure the show goes on.

(Au Ka-lun, veteran journalist)

