Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has found herself a new role as a presenter for Radio Television Hong Kong, a public broadcaster funded entirely by taxpayers’ money.

It is not uncommon for heads of government to use the electronic media to address the nation. The practice dates back to 1933 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched his famous “fireside chats” on radio.

Yet, it is primarily a Latin American phenomenon for presidents to double up as hosts for their own TV shows. The late Venezuela President Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías appeared on state television to tackle topics at will on Sunday mornings. His Hello, Mr. President spanned almost 13 years with a total of 378 editions. His flamboyant style on air was copied by other leaders in the continent, including Bolivia’s Evo Morales, Ecuador’s Rafael Correa, and El Salvador’s Mauricio Funes. Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez went a step further in 2019 to deliver his show on WhatsApp as well.

Thanks to RTHK, Lam has now been admitted to the league of political leaders with their own TV shows. Her Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors is carried on RTHK’s TV 31, a 24-hour Chinese-language free-to-air television channel. There will be a total of 40 episodes of about 12 minutes each. Two shows are to be aired back to back each day and repeated three times within 24 hours. That amounts to 32 hours of public airtime. Free publicity aside, the show has also offered a convenient access for the Chief Executive to reach out to her prospective electors.

In the inaugural episode, Lam interviewed businessman Bunny Chan Chung-bun, who chairs the Kowloon Federation of Associations. Founded in 1997, the group used to have 27 District Councillors in its ranks. Only five of them managed to hang on to their seats in the 2019 elections. Chan was not among them. The federation is now listed as one of the three grassroots associations to return a total of 60 seats in the new-look Election Committee.

Lam highlighted her encounters with Chan in her previous positions as Director of Social Welfare and Secretary for Development, while heaping praises on her guest.

The second episode features Professor Wong Yuk-shan, one of the 36 local delegates to the National People’s Congress who are all assured a place in the Election Committee. Wong also sits on the Committee for the Basic Law of the HKSAR under the NPC’s Standing Committee. He will take his seat in the Election Committee by virtual of his position as one of the six Hong Kong members on the Basic Law Committee.

Lam’s show is supposed to educate the general public on the nitty gritty of the future electoral college for selecting the Chief Executive. Apparently, it has turned out to be counter-productive. Their conversations have reinforced the impression that the system is elitist as its process has little to do with the vast majority of the 4.5 million voters on the general electoral roll.

RTHK has a pool of qualified public affairs hosts at its disposal. It remains a mystery why the public broadcaster should opt for Lam as the host.

According to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, Lam’s latest approval rate is only 18%. It would not make sense to rely on her to boost audience rating. Even if RTHK was eager to have a high official in charge of electoral reform as host, it could have opted for either Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai or Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah who are not expected to run for the top job.

Lam is widely tipped to stand for re-election. Asked last month whether she would seek another term of office, she replied, “What I’ve been doing is unrelated to my personal wish. It is about perfecting the electoral system. I’ll, therefore, not respond to questions about my reelection.” An average citizen would read the answer as a technical denial.

The Electoral Affairs Commission’s guidelines on electioneering stipulate: “A presenter, including a guest presenter, or a regular contributor should not appear in any programme in his/her normal programme role after he/she has publicly declared his/her intention to stand for the election or during the election period if he/she becomes a candidate.”

Lam is, of course, not caught by this provision as she has not declared her candidacy and the official election period has yet to start. However, RTHK should have observed a sunshine policy to avoid any perception of impartiality.

As there has been no sign of the Zhongnanhai masters standing in her way, Lam would probably mount her formal election bid in about half a year. A TV program for her at this stage, to say the least, smacks of favoritism. Neither she nor RTHK has clarified how the host has been picked. If the arrangement was engineered by the Chief Executive’s Office, it would make it even more fishy.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

