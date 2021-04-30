Earlier this week, Chloe Zhao won an Oscar for Best Director.

For this historic win, Zhao deserves congratulations. Yet even before she had finished her acceptance speech, a mountain of social media comments expressed regret at Peking’s refusal to seize Zhao’s Oscar win as “soft power.”

The logic of this argument was: (1) Peking loves soft power (whatever this means); (2) Zhao was born in Peking; (3) Zhao made history by winning best director at the Academy Awards; (4) Peking should thus use Zhao’s win in the service of its much-hyped soft power push, rather than censoring Oscar coverage.

This is a nice, neat narrative if there ever was one, readymade for insertion into the ever-accelerating news cycle and the literal immediacy of social media. The only problem is that it portrays the sad old men of Zhongnanhai as somehow more important to this story than Zhao herself.

First, the idea that Peking could simply “take the win” strikes me as incredibly naïve. Tantrums, feigned offense, and censorship are after all what Peking does best, and one should expect nothing less: the PRC’s hyper-sensitive nationalists will always find something about which they can be offended.

Peking targets its perceived blasphemers in reliably petty ways, regardless of whether their blasphemy was intentional or not. We must never forget Omaha-based Roy Jones, who was fired from his $14 per hour social media job at Marriott after clicking “like” on a tweet from Friends of Tibet: an innocent enough click that apparently required immediate retaliatory action.

Such retaliation shifts from petty to downright malevolent if the blasphemer is perceived to be “Chinese,” by which I mean any person of Sinitic descent over whom the CCP claims ownership and who is thereby burdened with the task of keeping the faith. The state-coordinated hate campaign against Australia-based researcher Vicky Xu is a clear example of such nastiness.

Such nastiness is also readily apparent in the response to Zhao’s win. First there was the bizarre attempt to censor news of the win: an undoubtedly ultimately unsuccessful Orwellian project to pretend as if the Oscars simply do not exist.

Then came the condescending comments from state media: Global Times’ editor, for example, expressed his hopes on Twitter that Zhao could become “more and more mature.” I strongly doubt that Zhao, after winning the Oscar for Best Director, was sitting at home awaiting a lecture in such matters from world renowned paragon of maturity and reason Hu Xijin.

None of this is particularly unexpected: how many times have we seen Peking’s borderline psychotic tantrum diplomacy play out just in the past year? Yet the subsequent odd surge of commentators sighing that Peking did not take advantage of this “soft power opportunity” signals to me a hopeless naïveté with regards to the Party that should have been abandoned long ago.

Such naïveté reminds me of the common claim that concentration camps in occupied East Turkestan have “damaged China’s reputation globally”: sure, this may be true in a sense, but when confronting crimes against humanity, serving as the offender’s public relations advisor should really not be our priority. Some of us still seem all too willing to see events empathetically through the eyes of a regime which deserves no such empathy.

What, after all, would it take for Peking to embrace such a “soft power opportunity”? I’ll tell you, until the day when a Peking-based director wins an Oscar for a fawning biopic about Xi Jinping featuring singing and dancing Uyghurs praising their “liberator,” Peking will never be happy with the Oscars and its “soft power.” So, either give in or give up, Hollywood!

Second, the frequently floated idea that Peking should “take the win” completely neglects the following question: what in the world does Zhao’s win actually have to do with China?

Chloe Zhao is 39 this year. Sure, she was born in Beijing in 1982, but she has lived outside of China since she was 15. In those twenty-four years, she has attended Brighton College in England, Mount Holyoke in Massachusetts, and the Tisch School of the Arts in New York, as well as developing a dynamic and accomplished film career.

Amid these accomplishments, there predictably emerged a debate on the Chinese internet last month about whether Zhao was still a Chinese citizen and thus a Chinese director: my feeling was that only someone who has undergone decades of patriotic education could raise such a silly question. I hate to break it to you, but Chloe Zhao is American.

I expect such silliness from the PRC’s online nationalists. Where I really should not expect it, however, is from China focused commentators in international media.

In the debate about CCP influence in liberal democracies, we have all been reminded repeatedly of the importance of differentiating the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people (an important point that does not however always ring true when we reflect on pro-regime public opinion in China and the mobilization of United Front groups abroad).

Yet before we take that step with all of its admitted complexity and blurred lines, could we consider first taking the far more elementary and clear step of recognizing that just because someone in the United States was born in China does not mean that they want to be endlessly linked to this country, and thereby endlessly linked to all of the burdensome and oppressive political ideologies that the CCP has injected into “Chineseness”?

This is the biggest problem that I have with the proposal that Peking “take the win” on Zhao’s Oscar: it assumes that Peking is in any way relevant to this discussion, forcefully inserting “China” into the discussion of an American film made by an American director. In reality, Chloe Zhao’s win has nothing to do with Peking and the CCP’s creativity crushing arts system.

In sum, the matter at hand is not a question of Peking failing to use Zhao’s win for soft power: Peking simply does not deserve the opportunity to use Zhao’s win for its sad soft power missions. Let’s stop trying to pseudo-empathetically see the world through the eyes of a Party that deserves no empathy, and let’s stop playing into the Party’s tired racialized narratives of control over “descendants of the Yellow Emperor.”

Rather than offer Peking’s sad dictators public relations advice, the best response to Chloe Zhao’s Oscar win should simply be to offer her congratulations and let her live in peace to continue producing great work.

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies and the author of the forthcoming Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

