The righteous activists behind the high wall are deprived of their freedom, but Hong Kong people are not giving up. They circumvent the wall to show their support for their brothers and sisters. That is the most powerful silent cry in the mad age. Some readers who write letters to the activists are not identified, not because they don’t want to be, but because they want to show that they are ordinary Hongkongers who are still persevering. These people are actually around us. Together they stand with the activists and wait for them to come out.

Brave the thunderstorm with stoic calm

Mr Lai,

I always admire the perseverance and willpower of people tramping over mountains and wading across rivers just to seek freedom. This is why I thought it has been relatively easier for you than the younger activists to endure all the hardship over the past few months.

But recently I have read Hon Lai-chu’s “Crossing the Sea”, a short story about illegal migrants. It dawned on me that the physical strength of a person above a certain age today is very different from how it was 60 years ago. That made me terribly sad. The story read: “In the sea, he breathed out and then stuck his head out of the water... The surrounding landscapes broke into pieces, collapsed and rearranged themselves as he breathed in. He had to maintain a steady rhythm to make sure his limbs didn’t get caught in between the ruins... The skin that had been soaked in the water for a long time seemed to be slowly detached from the blood vessels and muscles at an undetectable speed.”

Describing a stowaway, Hon wrote: “In the place where he was born, people believed that one could only survive by reaching the shore on the other side of the sea.” Having swum to the other side, the stowaway realized that people there used a different method to breath. The change was irreversible.

Mr Lai, over the past decades you have been accustomed to a very different breathing method. To have to experience yet another irreversible change is an immense challenge.

I hope the cold high wall will make you even more sober, stimulate your immune system, and help your body recover despite the thunderstorm! With your religious faith, your sincere pursuit of justice and the love of your family and people, I hope you can deal with what’s happening with stoic calm!

Sentimentally yours

Good people will be protected

To you who love Hong Kong,

Here are two stores.

1. In a small town lived a revered scholar. One day, he had a fall and lost his memory. He could not recall who he was and lost all his wisdom and knowledge.

To the town, he was worthless and people no longer respected him.

But we will never forget all the beautiful things in Hong Kong that you have helped to safeguard.

2. A feng shui master went deep into a mountain in search of spots with good feng shui. In a small rural village, he asked a female villager to give him some water. As he gulped down the water, the woman stopped him and threw a bit of chaff into the bowl holding the water. The feng shui master then had to blow away the chaff as he unhappily drank the water.

Afterwards, the master said he wanted to return favor to the woman by recommending her a good feng shui site. She thanked him, and he continued his journey.

Years later, the feng shui master revisited the village and found that the woman was now very well-to-do.

The feng shui master was baffled - the site he recommended to the woman actually had very bad feng shui, known as a “five ghost spot”. How did she and her family manage to thrive?

The woman then called out her five sons and told them to thank the master. The five boys all had a weird appearance. Together they looked somewhat like five ghosts. The master then asked the woman why she put the chaff into his bowl of water the first time they met. She said she was worried the cold well water he gulped down on that hot day would upset his digestive system and the chaff served to slow down his speed of drinking the water.

Good people will be protected.

We are living in troubled times. Let us all take care.

Me who love Hong Kong

Drops of love in the ocean will form big waves

Dear comrades,

I was moved by an article written recently by a reader of Citizen News and entitled “The brief moment gifted to us by traffic lights”. It was about the writer’s experience of seeing off activists transported away on Correctional Services Department (CSD) vehicles. “Normally one hates waiting at a red light. Who would have thought that today we lament that the waiting time is too short and want the red light to stay red! In those borrowed moments, everyone shouts as loudly as they can: ‘Hang in there’, ‘Stay strong’, ‘Add oil’. One slogan is followed by another,” the reader wrote.

Have you ever been seen off by supporters? I have not seen off any of you on those vehicles, but I fully recognize the meaning of doing that. According to the Citizen News reader, chasing those vehicles represents a little bit of gratitude of the vehicle chasers who feel helpless. It is a token of thanks to you for the sacrifices you have made and to show to you that we will not stop supporting and standing with you.

What I am saying here will be sneered at by my old university classmates. They will once again say I am “haunted by the yellow ribbon spirit” and look askance at me for showing sympathy and support for the black rioters who disrupted social order, the rule of law, public property and blue ribbon shops. I and these classmates graduated from the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Hong Kong. Among us, I am the most “yellow”. I’m not going to go through the detail of our yellow-blue disputes, which are too convoluted to elaborate. They have been typical endless debates among friends in Hong Kong in recent years. Some friendships end because of such arguments. Nonetheless, I want to point out that in this alumni group, I am all alone and they are numerous.

It doesn’t matter though. That Citizen News reader went by the name of “A Hongkonger who is still persevering”. I am one such Hongkonger, too. In my circle there are not many people like me but still some of my friends are real Hongkongers. We stay together and will not give up. We are with you, waiting for your return.

Okay, I’d better cut out the soppy words. I will continue to do my bit, including writing letters to activists in jail. Also, the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund is short of funds. It is time to show support for it again. And also, I will stick to my beliefs, refuse to forget and will never give up. And what can you possibly do behind the wall? Take care, love yourselves, safeguard your dignity, be patient, persevere and strive for self-improvement perhaps?

Lastly, I wish you well.

An ordinary Hongkonger who is persevering

