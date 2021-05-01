By Fong Yuen

Since coming to power, Biden has been throwing cash around. However, his splurge has been completely opposite to that of the CCP’s. While the CCP is throwing money around the world, Biden has been throwing money around the U.S.

First was the US$1.9 trillion epidemic stimulus to help small- and medium-sized enterprises and American citizens; Next was the recent proposal of the US$3 trillion to pour into infrastructure, which although has not yet been approved by Congress, has received positive feedback from both the market and the media; Then comes the next round of government budget which comes to US$1.5 trillion for 2021; In addition, there is the “Endless Frontier Act” about to be put forth by the Congress which would allow the government to invest US$100 billion within five years for foundational and advanced technology research, and another US$10 billion to establish two regional technology centers to respond to the supply chain crisis; Lastly, there is the latest US$1.8 trillion economic stimulus plan to expand social welfare and family assistance. Five major splurges that come to a total of US$8.31 trillion that was used for people’s livelihood, infrastructure, armaments, and technology.

The CCP poured money into the Belt and Road initiative and a united front against the Western countries, while at the same time trying to stabilize the domestic situation. These are huge hemorrhages; when the U.S. invests money in the domestic economy and people’s livelihood, these are huge transfusions. This is exactly where the two countries differ. For many years, the U.S. has not been investing majorly in domestic infrastructure, hence using this as a boost for the economy and employment, as well as to attract hot money, the response from both the ruling and opposition parties has been rather positive.

The U.S.’ huge splurges are not only demonstrated in the government, but also in the people. Other than investing in technology, it is also investing in national defense armaments. When the government throws money to improve the economy and to give investors confidence, it is a collective effort between the government and the people to work together to make progress.

Biden’s major national policy is to compete with the CCP, which is mainly manifested in the arms and tech races. Americans have only in recent years realized the rapid expansion of the CCP’s navy. With more than 400 naval vessels owned by the CCP compared to the 300 in the U.S. military, the CCP is not only leading, but is planning to build at least six aircraft carriers and 10 quasi-aircraft carriers in the future. The U.S. must plan ahead, therefore in Biden’s US$1.5 trillion budget plan, US$750 billion will be invested in national defense and national security.

Earlier, Intel announced that it would invest US$20 billion to set up two chip factories in China to meet the needs of the military. Recently, Microsoft has won the Pentagon contract, and will be supplying US$21.88 billion worth of augmented reality helmets for individual soldiers in the next 10 years. In Biden’s US$3 trillion in infrastructure investment, there will also be related military scientific research investments.

The arms race is a bottomless pit, in which one is only eternally trying to top the enemy. In a war, it is not only about military strength that determines the winner, but also about national strength. The larger the investment into technological and scientific research and development, the more equipped with new weapons the country will be, and that’s the winner. Arms race, too, depends on the tech race. In the end, it is a competition of national strength.

In Biden’s budget, US$50 billion will be used for semiconductor research and development, and another US$50 billion will be used to set up new offices to monitor high-tech R&D and production. In addition, Apple plans to invest US$430 billion within five years in the development of next-generation chips and the promotion of 5G. It plays to put another billion into machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software engineering. TSMC announced that it will invest US$100 billion in the next three years to build new chip production bases in the U.S. and other Western countries to ease the U.S. worries. Moreover, Samsung has also decided to invest US$10 billion into building a chip factory in the U.S.

Regarding high technology, the U.S. is adopting one offense and one defense strategy each. The “offense” of the U.S. is to raise its R&D capabilities. With the foundational advantages of the U.S., its historical accomplishments in tech, as well as its sufficient talents and open, innovative environment, the U.S. is undoubtedly leading in technology. The “defense” of the U.S. is to maintain a clear defense against the CCP by the explement of CCP spies, sanctions on the Chinese scientific research units, and prevent China from stealing scientific research results.

The U.S. has even persuaded its allies to cut ties with the CCP, expand their armaments, and strengthen high-tech research and development. The European Union is preparing to invest hundreds of billions of euros in tech research as well.

As for the CCP, Huawei’s vice-chairperson predicted that the CCP would need to invest at least US$1 trillion in making its chip production and supply self-sufficient. Morris Chang, CEO of TSMC, asserted that the CCP’s chip development and production lag behind those of Taiwan’s by at least five years. In these recent years, there have been plenty of big jokes from the mainland’s nationwide “forging” of chips. With the CCP’s technological and scientific foundations, talents, and scientific research ecology, it’s been an era of fake, big, empty talks. This is far from “letting the chips fall where they may.” How can armaments lead with tech is so behind?

The CCP is preparing to tighten its belt to endure the harder times ahead. Not long ago, more than 100 ministries and commissions of the central government announced plans to reduce administrative expenditures. Some departments even have to cut down spending by nearly half. In the face of the bad situations both inside and outside, during Xi Jinping’s inspection of the Xiangjiang Battle Memorial Hall, he uttered a cry of “being towards death”. Wane and wax, yet neither the time nor the situation is serving the CCP. Will it rise from it? One wonders.

