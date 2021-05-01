The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s way of suppressing and monitoring its people, especially the ethnic minorities, has been more than surreal. Take the Panchen Lama as an example, the second most important religious figure after the Dalai Lama in Tibetan culture. The Panchen Lama was taken away by the CCP at the age of six, and remained in China’s custody for over 26 years. The then boy will be a 32-year-old man now, if he is still alive. The Tibet issue might seem to be too remote for Hong Kongers to fathom, but in terms of the suppression and fall of the two places, there are a lot of similarities.

Tibet was a country that got annexed and the spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama had to flee Tibet before the CCP coming for him in 1959. Tibetans overseas were able to build the Tibetan government-in-exile, but the population was small. When the Dalai Lama fled, around 80,000 Tibetans followed. Now, the Tibetan population abroad is around 100,000, not big by any standard, but their voices are definitely heard every year, especially on March 10, the Tibetan Uprising Day, which has become problematic for the CCP since 1959. According to the Tibetans who have been in exile since 1959, there were around 6 million Tibetans living in Tibet when the Dalai Lama fled the place 62 years ago, and 1.2 million out of the 6 million were executed by the CCP, which was a genocide. The 14th Dalai Lama (1935- present) remains an important voice for the Tibetan people and of mankind. Tibetans these days still have vivid memories of how they lost their country. Their religion, the uprising, and the self-immolation of the selfless Tibetans still remind the whole world that they are still fighting for their freedoms. To purge the memories of the Dalai Lama from the Tibetans are almost impossible. Even though some people believe that the 14th Dalai Lama, already 85, is approaching the end of his life soon, the true Tibetan story would be passed down through generations, and the Tibetan race and their suffering will not be forgotten.

That said, the CCP is going to take charge of the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama, which is never acceptable to Tibetans living overseas and in Tibet. And for the record, Tibetans living in Tibet, China, are not allowed to travel freely. In other words, they are boxed in and there is no way out. There are also many different restrictive measures to prevent Tibetans in China from forming any groups, especially those touching on topics like labor, human rights and religious issues. It has been widely reported that Tibetans trying to peacefully protest have been shot with live round or arrested by the Chinese security forces over the years. There are plenty of cases on the internet about the suppression of the Tibetan people and their struggles against the regime for reference.

Now, let’s switch to modern-day Hong Kong. An immigration bill was passed by the Legislative Council on Wednesday this week. It allows the authorities to ban people from entering or leaving the city without court order. Hong Kong has become restrictive. This is no joke, as we can have a look at the history to see what happened to Tibetans in Tibet and Uighurs in Xin Jiang - freedom of travel in these “autonomous regions” requires government approval and is rarely granted. As for Hong Kong, the amendment to the immigration ordinance will come into effect on Aug 1, 2021, exactly three months from now. The passing of the immigration ordinance amendment bill is of dead serious matter: a much worse-case scenario is that most Hong Kongers are running out of time to flee. If it were still the pre-summer months in 2019 that Hong Kong was still free, a few million people would have taken to the streets to voice their protests against this amendment. Now, everyone is silenced. With the LeaveHomeSafe app that the authorities keep admonishing Hong Kongers to use wherever they go, and that the establishment keeps saying it is for the sake of combating COVID-19, our city is drifting into a world of control by a de-facto social credit rating system. Could you imagine a de-facto social credit rating policy to be implemented all over Hong Kong, and those with low scores are banned from accessing transportation to leave Hong Kong by land, sea or air? This would be equivalent to holding Hong Kongers as hostages, which is not far away from the Orwellian prediction.

Imagine we enter a time capsule machine, fast-forwarding to July 1, 2022, exactly 14 months from now. A big number of people have not been able to enter Hong Kong freely over the last few months. Some incidents have been reported. Some travelers have preferred to remain silent, while some have been surprised that they are not allowed to leave Hong Kong, despite being pro-Beijing and perceived as patriots. In fact, those who are barred from leaving are also currently being investigated. A larger-than-life figure named Jack Ma has also been grounded for months for investigation. The number of entry denials has been shooting up since mid-May. The June 4 Tiananmen candlelight vigil and the July 1 rally were banned. Key members of the Civil Human Rights Front, who used to organize July 1 rallies, have been under investigation since 2021. Those awaiting trial are not allowed to leave Hong Kong.

Living in the not-too-distant future and looking back to the events that have happened since May 1, 2021, one will find that besides court cases to be tried at the High Court related to the National Security Law (NSL), pro-Beijing “patriotic executors” have now escalated their political purge ̶ they go after solicitors and barristers who represent the pro-democracy detainees who are charged with offences related to the NSL. The totalitarian government has been trying hard to disbar the lawyers, which is very similar to the practice in mainland China. Harsh long-term sentences have since been handed down for “subverting state power”. In reality, gross human rights violations in Hong Kong have become a new normal.

Despite a bit predictive, it is not far from reality: between May 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, a losing “heroic battle” will be fought by Hong Kongers inside and outside of the city. During that period, Hong Kongers will stand up to fight the injustice. July 1, 2022, also marks the second half of the new era of “one country, two systems”, which is supposed to last until 2047. The CCP will have officially ended the “two systems” by the middle of 2022, and the totalitarian regime will claim we are into a “new beginning”.

(Edward Chin (錢志健) runs a family office. Chin was formerly Country Head of a UK publicly listed hedge fund, the largest of its kind measured by asset under management. Outside the hedge funds space, Chin is Convenor of 2047 Hong Kong Monitor and a Senior Advisor of Reporters Without Borders (RSF, HK & Macau). Chin studied speech communication at the University of Minnesota, and received his MBA from the University of Toronto. Twitter: edwardckchin Youtube: Ed Chin Channel Facebook.com/edckchin Email: edckchin@gmail.com)

