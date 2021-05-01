Generally speaking, the public’s assessment of the ruler or governing party, the government’s effectiveness, and the overall performance of the economy will all have an impact on the political trust in the administration. In the event that the government or the ruling party is plagued with scandals or a series of failures, the trust in the governing party is bound to be seriously undermined. Recently, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) discipline and governance practices have revealed the warning signs that it will gradually lose the trust of its people. These are also hidden worries for the future survival of the administration.

The first warning sign is the abuse of power and corruption by members of the party. Although the DPP is already a worldly political party, and the road from opposition to power involves the tolerance of differences, the quality of its members varies and has long been the subject of criticism. Recently, there has been a scandal involving the detention of the convener of the Taipei Party Committee Chao Ying-kwong’s son, Chao Jie-you, on suspicion of drug trafficking and fraud. The police have registered Chao Jie-you as a gang member with a history of drugs and gunfire, but he was once elected as a party representative. “Has the grassroots of the DPP been tarnished?” is the common question of many supporters.

Perhaps Chao’s family is an important local stakeholder of the DPP. It was revealed that Chao Jie-you had not only been taken into custody, but that he had taken the statement to the Beitou branch office to raise hell. In addition, he had met with his friends at the Beitou office, and even posted photos on the Internet. And the Beitou branch office was so conniving. It is no wonder that the public has questioned Chao Jie-you’s special privileges, which also reflects the corruption of the grassroots of the political party. The DPP’s Taipei City Party Branch resolved to expel Chao Jie-you from the party yesterday. A few days ago, Chao Ying-kwong publicly apologized for not raising his son properly. However, in his capacity as a senior member of the municipal party council, he and his sister, who is an executive director of the city council, responded to the incident by simply saying “no political witch hunt.” It remains to be seen whether the bleeding can be stopped in this incident that has hurt the image of the DPP.

In the meantime, if the DPP does not actively fight against corruption, they may be labeled as a “black party” and eventually lose the trust of the people.

The second warning sign is the re-emergence of a crack in epidemic prevention. Epidemic prevention has been a proud achievement of the DPP government over the past year or so, but as time goes by, the government and the public have become a bit lax. With the recent case of the infected China Airlines pilots, local coronavirus cases in Taiwan are on the rise. Although it is true that airline crews moving internationally are a high-risk group, the spread of the outbreak proves that the shortened quarantine period for pilots is not worth the cost. After all, the foreign variants of the virus are so powerful that the command center should re-examine its guidelines.

The three infected pilots went to a 400-person gathering at a Mosque where no names were registered; an infected man went to a dance venue where photos of “100 people without masks” were circulated; and a Novotel Hotel housekeeping staff member (case number 1120) had visited a clinic three times before being diagnosed, and was contagious starting April 15. The risk of transmission in the community has increased significantly, showing that domestic measures to prevent the disease have clearly not been implemented. The epidemic prevention commander, Chen Shi-zhong, bluntly stated that the physician for case number 1120 failed to be vigilant enough to determine whether or not to send the case for testing.

Of course, vaccination is still the foremost priority of epidemic prevention. The government must obtain vaccines with greater protection and fewer side effects as soon as possible, so as to increase the willingness of the people to get vaccinated and prevent Taiwan from degenerating from a “top performer” to a “bottom performer” in epidemic prevention. While the epidemic is still serious in Europe, the U.S. and India, Taiwan has no luxury to relax. In terms of political consequences, if the epidemic gets out of control, it will be the most fatal blow to the DPP government.

The third warning sign is that important policies may lose public support. Although it will take nearly four months to see the real results of the four referendums, the latest polls show that three to four of the referendums are likely to pass. Although the turnout is an important hurdle in the first referendum that did not tie in the general election, the final result is still highly variable. The next four months will be a period of confrontation between the opposition and the government as well as the mobilization of civil society, which will have an impact on Taiwan society.

Especially for the ruling party, the approval of ractopamine-fed American pork imports and the construction of Taiwan’s state energy firm CPC’s third liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal are important policy indicators that affect relations with the U.S. and energy policy. Anti-nuclear is the dominant card of the DPP, and the referendum not tying in the general election is also the ruling party’s main method to amend the law. Therefore, the opposition party and civil society groups have proposed a referendum on opposing imported pork containing ractopamine, protecting the algae reef, restarting the nuclear power plant and a referendum to tie in the general election. As a result, the referendum has become a vote of confidence in the government’s policies.

Since the DPP failed to properly communicate its policies at the beginning of the formation of major policies, it is now mending its ways by starting more than 300 policy sessions in mid-May, and the party leaders of the government and the House will be out in full force to defend their policies. The Nationalist Party (KMT) has also launched a platform-wide campaign. This is the political parties’ mobilization to appeal to their supporters, and if a blue-green showdown is formed, it will probably cause more social confrontation. In particular, if all four referendums are passed, a storm of accountability is bound to erupt within the DPP, which will likely cause President Tsai Ing-wen to lame-duck, President of the Executive Yuan Su Tseng-chang to step down, and the battle for the successor to start early. This vote of confidence in the ruling party has far-reaching implications that should not be trivialized.

