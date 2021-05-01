“Vaccine bubbles” started two days ago. Every eatery is zoned into different dining areas of four categories according to stipulations concerning vaccination status and use of LeaveHomeSafe app. If both the staff and diners got jabbed twice, an eatery is allowed to set up a zone D that serves eight diners at a table, run till 2am, and accommodate any banquet with 100 guests. But it is reported that there has been almost no zone D found in any eatery. A source from the industry pointed out that it had been thought the government pushed through the measure in favor of restaurant groups and big Chinese restaurants, but it turned out these eateries declining the “well-meant” offer by the government, for it “looks better than it tastes”. “If there is no demand for zone D, sparing an area for it amounts to wastage, or more precisely fooling oneself.”

The source from the industry indicated that since the new stipulations took effect, there have been only zone B and C, where each table is meant for four to six people, in the big Chinese restaurants he is acquainted with. He also said that in non-festive seasons, “it is seldom seen that six or more people dine together at one table”. “In the post-epidemic times that people dining out in a big group is rarely seen, four in a group is maximum.” As he said, according to news report, zone C in a great number of big Chinese restaurants is not full yet. “If there are still idle tables in zone C, what’s the point playing duck and drakes with space by putting up zone D? They might as well do more business by getting more tables laid out in zone B.”

“Who will get vaccinated just for the sake of dining out?”

Another source said a proprietor of a Chinese restaurant he knows also noted that zoning is not feasible. “With customers to his restaurant mostly from the neighborhood, he will make good use of every seat at every table, so table sizes are flexible. Rigid zoning will screw his business.” When it comes to the stipulation that a table for eight is allowed as long as both staff and diners are jabbed twice, the source said: “Will anyone be asked to get inoculated, then wait for almost 20 days for the vaccine to come into effect, just for the sake of dining out with the other seven people?” In fact, a large number of Chinese restaurants had had their own plans earlier on to deal with a contingency. “A table for eight can be partitioned into two parts with a plastic shield in between for eight diners coming together, which is easy-peasy. Why bother with setting up zone D?” Thus, the “vaccine bubbles” aimed at getting more citizens to get inoculated will probably come to naught at last.

