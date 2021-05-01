As the weather was getting warmer, I decided to visit the mechanic who regularly brushes up my air conditioners. Arriving at his shop I found the place has been expanded and made really posh.

Entering the office, I saw, to my disappointment, my man was not there. Instead, his brother was there, who was busy on the phone.

He waved me to a sofa. I waited for him to end his call, but he went on talking for another ten minutes about fixing some lift.

“Everybody wants a new lift now,” he said while putting the phone down. “They don’t realize that we need more time to study the layout of their buildings before we can estimate how much the contract would cost.

“Many places need replacing their old lift quickly, I suppose,” I said in response.

“No, these are not people living in old buildings. All these folks live in luxury apartments and want new lifts installed for their domestic helpers to use. They say it will reduce the chances of coronavirus transmission,” he said. “One caller even wanted to know if we can make a hyperloop so that helpers don’t waste time waiting for lifts.”

“Separate lifts will cut Covid-19 risk? I thought social distancing was the solution,” I expressed my surprise.

“Maybe they do practice social distancing with their maids and isolate them too. Some people are extra careful,” he replied.

Then, as if suddenly noticing my presence, he asked: “What are you here for?”

I told him about the annual air conditioner servicing his brother does for me and explained I had come to remind him about that.

“I don’t know if he will find time as he is very busy this year. A lot of work,” the brother said.

“All with lifts?” I asked.

“Many things. Right now, he has gone to meet Kwun Tong District Council officials with a new plan for their new musical fountain,” he said.

“I heard it had run into some trouble,” I remembered reading about it.

“Yeah, it was a music fountain. But you may not believe this. Some bathroom singers found it a great place to take their bath and began washing themselves there with soap and all that. So, the music fountain is now in mechanical trouble,” he explained.

“Is that what happened?” It was news to me.

“This will happen again when the fountain gets going again. So, my brother thinks he has a better plan for it,” he said.

“What’s that?” I was curious.

“He thinks instead of cleaning out the detergent, it should be converted into a giant community washing machine. That, my brother thinks, will be revolutionary, a true symbolic structure that will make the city known for its laundering.” He sounded proud of his genius brother.

“As the fountain cost around HK$50 million, I think that is a good idea too,” he added, with a wink. “They can charge people for washing clothes there and recover some of the money spent.”

“Your brother always had out-of-the-box ideas,” I said, hoping my compliments would make him agree to a visit to my place.

But I was disappointed.

“So, as he is very busy these days, maybe we can give you the address of a guy who services air conditioners,” he said.

“Because your brother is too busy fixing laundry … sorry, fountains?” my annoyance almost got better of me.

“You can say that too. He is also redesigning some bank branches.” He said.

“Air conditioners in bank branches?” I was getting more annoyed that he now cares only about people with money.

“Not just air conditioners. The banks are planning to revamp their offices. Less staff, floating desks, many staff working from home, some forced to take leave; many such changes,” he clarified.

“Floating desk?” It was a new term for me.

“Yeah. It means even the branch heads will not know where they are going to sit when they come in. Maybe reception counter, maybe security guard’s table, according to the day’s job. The head office will tell them where to sit and what to do. They call it operational flexibility,” he said.

“Wonder if the plan was drawn up after reading Harry Potter books. In it, they have moving staircases and talking portraits,” I said.

“Could be. These bankers love fiction,” he said. “But I hear some big employers in Hong Kong are also planning to implement such changes.”

“Like who?” I wanted to know.

“My brother didn’t tell me the details. But he said it would soon become the way in Hong Kong,” he said.

I didn’t continue the conversation further. I collected the name and address of the air conditioner mechanic and set off in search of him.

On my way, I began thinking of the likely changes of the new Hong Kong way taking place in my bank, I soon realized one thing. My bank’s top executives, collecting six-figure salaries, are probably better suited to be the security guards.

(A fictional satire written by Hari Kumar, who is a journalist based in Hong Kong.)

