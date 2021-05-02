HK$50 (US$6.4 million) million for a fountain that’s now been temporarily closed. Even when it was first launched on opening day, it didn’t have the kind of spectacular look or feel of the extravagant dazzling fountains that you would find in Dubai, Las Vegas or even next door Macau.

Some say it’s another white elephant project, $50 million of our taxpayers’ money for that, I could think of many other ideas that could use this kind of budget for more community impact and social good. Here’s my proposal of 5 community projects:

1. More sports pitches, parks, hiking trails and cycling paths - We need to transition or strike a better balance from a workaholic city to a recreational city. Recent years have shown a huge demand and trend for all these venues, and as a world-class city, we need to enhance our facilities and outdoor areas which could also be a tourism revenue.

2. A Hong Kong island walkway and cycling path that encompasses the whole island. Hong Kong has undeniably the best skyline in the world and the beauty of Hong Kong Island is its surroundings, in the front you have the skyscrapers and at the back, from Aberdeen to Stanley, it is strewn with villages, beaches and more relaxed scenic views, to be able to have a walkway and cycling path will make Hong Kong stand out as a city that values Pedestrians and cyclists.

3. Better food trucks like New York, unlike our city’s failed attempt, where these trucks can actually be in hotspots like Mong Kok and Causeway Bay. Hong Kong has such good street cuisine yet the failed food truck project was so badly promoted and should have been better planned without the bureaucracy and out-of-touch concepts. We can revitalise this and add diversity to our already amazing food culture.

4. Creating busking or public performances arts areas like the Legendary Sai Yeung Choi Street in Mong Kok, where so many local artists came out to perform and showcase their talents. really miss the days when my favourite local Cantonese artist performed English and Cantonese classic songs loved by all generations in the popular streets of Mong Kok. With all the gloom and doom our city is feeling, it is time to give performing arts and music a chance to heal the city and bring back some joy.

5. More money can be spent on rooftop revitalising, the city is so overcrowded and yet we have so many buildings with exceptional vantage points yet are underused or not used at all, in many Asian cities rooftop gardens, recreation spaces, viewpoints and other great initiatives are greatly supported and welcomed. Time for our city to think “up”.

These are just some of my thoughts, and I would love to hear your ideas. After all, it’s our city, the place we call home!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

