U.S. President Biden has been in office for 100 days, and he has delivered a speech for the first time to a joint session of the Congress, where he put forward a vision for the future direction of his governance. He centered his speech around putting America on the go again, calling for bipartisan unity and cooperation. From this speech, you could sense Biden’s ambitions and ideals, but it also reflected the difficulties that the Biden administration may encounter in the face of domestic and foreign issues.

For Biden, his biggest challenge in the next four years is probably how to lead an American democracy that respects diverse opinions, overcome domestic differences, and unite in the face of the challenges from an authoritarian system.

Biden, who is trying to unite the U.S., used the word “we” more than 140 times in the entire speech to highlight his expectation for the two parties to stand together. Obviously, Biden wanted to have more dialogues with the Republican party. In fact, if you don’t understand the degree of polarization and opposition in American politics, you might really think that Biden’s call for unity can bring about effect immediately. However, according to the latest poll conducted by the Pew Research Center in the U.S., as high as 96% of Democrats voted positively on Biden’s governance, but only 15% of Republican supporters were willing to acknowledge the achievements of Biden’s team. The gap between the two sides was over 80%, which was the biggest one within 100 days after the inauguration of any U.S. president after the Cold War. This also points out the plight of domestic opposition that the Biden administration may face in the future.

Bipartisan Concession: the Only Way out from the Plight

However, even if the two parties disagree, nothing will change Biden’s determination to actively invest a lot of resources to implement his new policies.

Announcing the implementation of the US$1.8-trillion “American Families Plan,” Biden hopes that the entire system of the U.S. would be changed through the investment in education and research and development. Biden not only needs the unity of the two parties in domestic affairs to deal with difficult issues such as guns, immigration, the pandemic, and economic revitalization. In terms of foreign relations, Biden directly pointed out the severe challenges of China gradually coming from behind. He not only called upon the Democrats in his speech but appealed to the American public through television broadcast, with the hope to win public support to make the opposition willing to cooperate. After all, most of the current predicament in the U.S. results from the two parties’ stalemate over many issues. In fact, the success to make changes depends entirely on whether the politicians of the two parties are willing to back down and to seek common ground with their differences.

Compared with the interaction between the Democratic and Republican parties, the confrontation between the U.S. and China may not be so mild. After Biden took office, he continued the anti-China stance of the Trump administration. He didn’t let go of China at all, and he even succeeded in cooperating with democracies through multilateralism on human rights issues, putting greater pressure on China. In terms of military deployment, the Indo-Pacific strategy of the U.S. of the Biden administration did not ease the containment of China but strengthened its role in the four-party talks. It even more aggressively confined China to the west of the first island chain.

The U.S. strongly suppresses China not because the U.S. wants to start a war but because it wants to ensure that it has sufficient deterrence capabilities to prevent one. According to Biden’s plans, one must be able to fight before one can make peace. This is the key reason why the Biden administration is actively strengthening the mechanism of strategic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region in their first 100 days in office.

However, rising China will compete with the U.S. not only over greater military strength but also greater overall national strength on all fronts. Therefore, the U.S. will also plan its overall competition strategy with China from the perspective of a comprehensive strategy for security. For the Biden administration, in addition to military preparations, the way to make the U.S. more competitive is fully investing in infrastructure and extending compulsory education to cultivate talents to compete with China.

Making Preparations for Developing Hard and Soft Powers

Before Biden took office, the vast majority of experts and scholars believed that the U.S.-China relation under the Biden administration would tend to improve. However, the disputes and international concerns caused by China on issues such as human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang made the Biden administration unable to ignore the challenges China poses to Western democratic order and values. Regardless of the preparations for developing hard power or soft power, the Biden administration does not seem to make any concessions in the short term regarding the U.S.-China relation. Whether American democracy can really withstand the challenges of an authoritarian system depends on whether the plan launched by Biden can convince the American people and other democracies in the world to unite!

(Weng Lu-Chung, Assistant Professor of the Department of Political Science, Sam Houston State University.)

