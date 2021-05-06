When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

The world has changed because of you all

Hello, comrades！

Is everything OK? I am a single mother in my 40s with only a daughter living with me who is a junior-secondary student. From the anti-national education movement to the umbrella movement to the anti-extradition movement, I have stood by the protesters all along! Having witnessed the then British Hong Kong degenerating into the current communistic Hong Kong since I was born in the city, I have been exceedingly indignant, heartbroken and losing my bearings! A Hongkonger having suffered the loss of Hong Kong and a parent having suffered the loss of a family, I shed tears and feel miserable for Hong Kong, and am concerned and sorry about the city’s prospect. I am also sorrowful about a group of Hongkongers who have been striving and struggling for pursuing democracy and freedom, embracing Hong Kong’s core values, and safeguarding the spirit of rule of law in our city, especially the protesters from the younger generation who have given up a lot. The youths are really a bunch of brothers and sisters of noble personality, integrity, kindheartedness, knowledge, action-orientedness, quick-wittedness and creativity who can tell right from wrong! Though you have not stopped Hong Kong from turning into a communist city, the world has been skewed in favor of a right direction because of what you all have done!

Knowing that you were sentenced to jail, we felt as if a knife were piercing our heart. To those who have conscience, all of you are innocent. You shouldn’t have been convicted of any offence, should you? The Secretary for Justice is known for being devilish!

We believe that justice will come upon everyone of yoou, redressing for what you have come down with, sacrificed and lost! So, please don’t be disheartened for now. Have a rest when you feel tired; have a smile when you feel bored; slacken off when you feel pain. Despite knowing that I don’t understand and can’t conceive the awful plight the comrades in prison are in, I am reluctant to put you out of my head and give up on you! Living on together on this piece of land, we can grit our teeth and persevere together. If we are weary at one time or another, we’ll take a rest before rising up again. As long as we are still alive, we hang in there and move on this way!

At last, I hope that Hongkongers will be encouraged to persist by your selfless devotion.

QQ

---------------------------------------------

Hope we see each other under the pot (government headquarters)

Dear Hongkongers, comrades, brothers, sisters,

I miss you so much.

We are situated in the same place, but whenever I look at the sky, I feel pain, think of you, and can’t hold my tears, about which I am immensely morose.

Whenever I call to my mind what all of you have sacrificed and done for Hong Kong - the time, the publicity, the heart, the tears, the personal glory and disgrace, the prospect, the money…I burst into tears. When I knew you were framed up and arrested, I was devastated. The sense of powerlessness was indescribable. I really didn’t have a clue what I could do right away to help you live an easier life. So, no sooner had I known attendees needed in court than I went there in no time. Besides, I made various donations of groceries and money to you all. That’s all I can do, which is of trifling importance.

Compared with your mental sufferings, physical exhaustion, spiritual agony, being double-crossed and betrayed and dressed down, what we, the Hongkongers on the other side of the wall, have been experiencing is really trivial. I do hope we see each other one day under the pot, and I am genuinely grateful to what you have sacrificed for Hong Kong.

Lastly, I wish all of you would be able to hang in there and persevere in prison, work out regularly, study new things, read more, learn more, await the dawn, and take good care of yourselves. Authentic Hongkongers are able to set off again on a new journey on a sunny day.

I owe every comrade a debt of gratitude!

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play