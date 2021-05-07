The Audit Commission is given a budget of almost $200 million a year to ensure that public accounts are in order and taxpayers’ money is well spent. In 2019-20, 517 of its impartial recommendations were accepted for implementation by various government units.

The Commission went through the motion again Wednesday last week to submit its 76th Director of Audit’s Report to the Legislative Council, whose Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to decide whether to hold public hearings on issues highlighted in the document. It has, however, hit a snag.

The Immigration Department churned out an emotion-charged press release out of the blue to refute the report ten minutes before midnight the same day. The statement in Chinese was dispatched through the Information Services Department without an English translation. It was apparently done in haste.

The latest reviews covered seven topics including the Immigration Department’s “management of birth, death and marriage registrations.” The report refers to a bogus marriage case referred by the Mainland in November 2012. After several unsuccessful attempts to round up the suspect, the department’s Special Task Force updated the case in 2019 only to find that the man had already died in January that year.

The Commission reproved the team mildly that actions to locate the suspect were “not entirely effective.” Timid as it is, Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang has found the comment unpalatable.

His midnight statement protests, “The department expresses deep regret that certain people without knowledge of criminal investigations have recklessly criticised the disciplined force’s handling of cases. They have seriously damaged the Immigration Department’s professional image.”

In reply the following day, the Commission reminded his Immigration colleagues to keep their mouths shut. It says: “During the period between the tabling of the report in Legco and the public hearings, it has been agreed between the PAC and the Administration that any public debate on the issues to be further investigated should be avoided by both sides as far as possible. This will ensure that the PAC can carry out public hearings smoothly and in a fair manner.”

“To this end,” it asserts, “Heads of the bureaux, departments and/or public organisations involved and their staff should refrain from initiating any publicity to counter the Audit findings.”

This is the eighth time that the Commission has dealt with immigration services since 1999. The topics investigated ranged from the department’s management of staff quarters to deployment at control points.

The latest audit exercise also looked into the operations of the Innovation and Technology Commission and several departments, including Education, Government Logistics, Drainage Services, Civil Engineering and Development, as well as Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation. None of their heads chose to refute the audit findings at this stage.

The last time that the registration of births, deaths and marriages was audited was in 2001. There was nothing out of the ordinary in the department’s restrained reply to the Director of Auditor’s previous constructive criticisms ten years ago. This time round there is a new Director of Immigration.

Au joined the department as an Assistant Immigration Officer in November 1988. He was promoted through the ranks to take over the helm last July.

The Director of Audit’s Report was made public at 11:06 am on April 28. It took the Immigration Department nearly 12 hours to send out its rebuttal. As noted by the Audit Commission the statement has violated a long-standing understanding between the government and Legco. A director with 32 years of experience in the bureaucracy should have known better.

The Information Services Department should have waved a red flag the instant it was asked to dispatch the controversial statement. As the government’s public relations arm, it would be a major dereliction on its part had it failed to sound the alarm. It should have escalated the matter to the upper echelon of political appointees to withhold Au’s outburst.

In reality, neither the Security Bureau nor the Offices of the Chief Executive and the Chief Secretary for Administration had intervened at the critical juncture.

Reportedly, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has subsequently directed Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu to bring the Immigration Department into line. The Security Bureau duly deployed the message in a few selected media, suggesting that it had reminded the Immigration Department of the need for respectful silence.

It was highly unlikely that the Immigration Department has bypassed the Security Bureau to open fire at the independent Audit Commission. A reminder from the bureau after the fact appears cosmetic if not hypocritical.

An expose of the interactions, or the lack of them, among the official parties during the intervening 12 hours would offer a rare glimpse of the political dynamics behind the curtain of power. This is unlikely to happen.

What is certain is that, in this case, discipline is consciously absent in the Immigration Department which takes pride to count itself among the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s disciplined forces.

(Andy Ho is a public affairs consultant. A former political editor of the South China Morning Post, he served as Information Coordinator at the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government from 2006 to 2012.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play