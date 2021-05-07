The past Tuesday was the 102nd anniversary of the May Fourth Movement. A “flag raising ceremony in memory of the May Fourth Movement” at RTHK was held against a backdrop where four words “The Cultural Revolution staged” were found. The Cultural Revolution, which broke out in 1966 and saw the beginning of chaos in a nationwide scale, was, to everyone’s surprise, capitalized on as a set design to commemorate the May Fourth Movement. The newly appointed Director of Broadcasting is a genius just as expected. Another genius is Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, who pointed out on his social media account page that the May Fourth Movement occurred because of the populace protesting against China’s sovereignty seriously ruined, and in the end successfully pressing the Chinese delegation into refusing to sign the Treaty of Versailles, “retrieving the national pride”. Being conscious of shouldering the mission to stand up for national security, loving the country and Hong Kong, he also indicated it was the first May Fourth Youth Day after the National Security Law coming into effect, so students have to understand “Hong Kong is inseparable from the state”. Parroting what others said in such a cheesy way is hideous.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) turned the May Fourth Movement into a patriotic movement long time ago. Taking away the essence of it – the core merits of pursuing reasoning and democracy, the CCP changed it into a youth day of patriotism. The May Fourth youths were actually “valiant” activists who lashed the residence of Minister of Transport Cao Rulin, who was deemed a quisling and pro-Japanese figure. When Cao was hiding himself, the students run into China’s Ambassador to Japan Zhang Zongxiang, who just came for a chat with Cao, and beat him up, then set Cao’s house ablaze. That is the incident of “burning of Zhaojialou”. After the Beiyang government arrested the students, president of Beijing University Cai Yuanpei issued a joint statement with presidents of other colleges, expressing that if the Beiyang government held the students liable for the event, the president was willing to make up for their misdeeds. In the end, he successfully pressed the government to discharge the arrested students. Without the radical endeavor made by the students of Beijing University, there would have been no nationwide student movement, a single spark starting a prairie fire that could have helped materialize the refusal to sign the Treaty.

If the May Fourth Movement took place in today’s Hong Kong with students setting Zhaojialou ablaze and beating Zhang Zongxiang up, they would be charged with subverting state power and rioting, denied bail, taken into custody right away, and finally given a jail sentence of at least ten years. As for the eight presidents of Hong Kong universities, they would issue a joint statement too, the content of which is, however, to censure the students for committing a crime, sever them from the universities, enforce a ban on students’ unions, as well as sacking teaching staff for supporting the them.

The rise of the CCP stemmed from reaping the rewards of the efforts put into the May Fourth Movement. They then leveraged the united front against Japan after the 9.18 Mukden or Manchurian railway incident to win over support from students and intellectuals. Originally, in the New Culture Movement rolled out before the May Fourth Movement, intellectuals put forward the notions concerning enlightenment – freedom, reasoning, democracy and science, so as to pursue the universal values and establish a democracy where the sovereignty rested with the people. Later on, the movement was skewed in favor of a campaign of Chinese nationalism, which was a tragedy. Freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law have not taken root since more than a hundred years ago, but the regime of today blatantly tramples on the core merits of the May Fourth Movement – democracy and science - in the name of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Today, the suppression has gone even farther than that staged by the Duan Qirui administration, which was too wicked to be pardoned, during the Beiyang era.

Originally, not long ago under the Chinese sovereignty, Hong Kong used to be a city closest to the enlightened society advocated by the wise men championing the May Fourth Movement, having established the social ethos that embraced freedom, reasoning and tolerance. With the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation prevailing, all of this is being pulverized one step at a time. The commemoration of the May Fourth Movement is indeed the funeral for the May Fourth spirit.

(Lau Sai-lueng, political commentator)

