I have an admittedly sick fascination with the political thought of dictators. During my time in China, I eagerly consumed Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Jiang Zemin’s Three Represents, and Hu Jintao’s harmonious society, each utterly unbearable in its own unique way.

When I obtained a certificate in Xi Jinping Thought in 2018, signed and approved but later revoked by Tsinghua’s Xi sycophant Hu Angang, I was confident that I had completed my studies of dictators’ dictums for the foreseeable future. Xi, after all, shows no intention of stepping down: an immensely disconcerting prospect for China and indeed the world, but also a slight relief for me insofar as I will not need to master another vapid political theory anytime soon.

Yet since 2018, a new dictator has emerged in the figure of Carrie Lam, who has overseen the dismantling of Hong Kong’s formerly relatively open and accountable political and legal institutions.

Now, if you had told me just a year ago that Carrie Lam would be hosting a 41-part series on RTHK in dialogue with representatives from various “constituencies,” I would have thought you were joking. Lam’s sudden and quite creepy occupation of RTHK airtime, which seems to have abruptly emerged out of nowhere, is further proof of my repeatedly verified thesis that even the most pessimistic of expectations with regards to political developments in China and Hong Kong will still never be quite pessimistic enough.

Unable to visit Hong Kong for research on account of this silly virus and the even sillier National Security Law, I chose to immerse myself this week in the teachings of Chairman Lam via the rapidly disappearing RTHK Youtube channel. To save you all some time, I share a few highlights from recent episodes below.

To begin, each episode starts from Lam reciting the same spiel about the recent “perfection” of the electoral system. I have watched this monologue at least a dozen times now, and each time I am struck by the jarring contrast between the apparent enthusiasm of Lam’s words and her monotone delivery devoid of even a hint of emotion: it is almost as if even Lam herself is unable to believe what she is saying.

I was initially excited about the potentials in Lam’s conversation with Leung Tak-wah of the Taoist Association. Carrie after all has all of the marks of a deep Taoist political philosopher: her inability to use an Octopus card and her ignorance about where to purchase toilet paper signal her elevation to a higher level, following the Way beyond the fleeting concerns of us abject subjects.

Yet after hearing Lam ramble about “social harmony” and “progress” for a few minutes, I felt even more perplexed than Zhuangzi after he dreamt he was a butterfly: my brain was suddenly filled with the question of whether Lam in fact has a brain or not.

In another discussion with Wong Kwok, Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, Lam asks him what ordinary people think about the National Security Law and the recent “perfection” of Hong Kong’s political system. Kwok claims that he has spoken with many people, and that everyone is excited and has big hopes for the legislation’s impact. I have also spoken with many people about this topic, and it seems that Wong and I have been speaking with different people!

Wong continues to heap praise on the National Security Law. He says that the law provides a chance for Hong Kong to “start over,” which hopefully is not meant to foreshadow Carrie declaring Year Zero and sending everyone to labor in the countryside. Wong furthermore notes that this starting over might provide an ideal space for resolving some of the city’s economic issues, such as housing or unemployment. Here Wong and I actually agree: insofar as political issues are basically no longer legal to discuss, a focus on economic policy indeed seems highly likely.

The episode with Henry Tang was puzzling in its obsessive focus on Jiangsu community organizations in Hong Kong. Sure, Tang is currently chairman of the Federation of Jiangsu Community Organizations, but that’s not exactly why people know him, right?

The dialogue between Tang and Lam furthermore gave viewers the curious impression that the most momentous event in recent Hong Kong history was the 2018 Jiangsu Cultural Carnival, which brought cultural performances, tourism promotion, and of course Jiangsu cuisine to Victoria Park. Whether or not you remember this event is inconsequential: Carrie remembers it well, expressing at least three times in the span of ten minutes her fondness for “Jiangsu snacks.”

I must admit that I fell asleep during Lam’s dialogue with Kenneth Lau, Chairman of the Tuen Mun Rural Committee. As I woke up toward the end, Lam concluded that because Hong Kong’s rural northern areas are adjacent to Shenzhen, there will be many opportunities for cooperation and further development: indeed, I thought, people may have all types of different opinions on current affairs in Hong Kong, but if there is one point on which everyone in Hong Kong can agree, it is undoubtedly the benefit of further integration with China!

In another episode, Lam chats with Kenneth Fok. Setting aside the banal and forgettable discussion, Fok’s position is quite revealing: he is the 41-year-old vice-chairman of the All-China Youth Federation, second only to 51-year-old vice-chairperson Wang Hongyan. Anyone who would like to know more about the political system into which Hong Kong is currently being forcefully integrated should reflect on these two middle-aged out-of-touch servants of the CCP(Chinese Communist Party) presenting themselves as experts on youth-related matters.

In the last episode that I watched, Lam hosted another politician very much in touch with the youth: Starry Lee. Starry seems very excited about the National Security Law and the recent “perfection” of the electoral system, declaring that she is looking forward to a more rational, calmer, and quieter Legislative Council that is not filled with people whose sole mission is to oppose China and sow chaos in Hong Kong.

But, Carrie interjects, we have to make clear that this more rational, calmer, and quieter Hong Kong political scene is not going to be a dictatorship wherein one person makes all of the decisions and no dissenting opinions are permitted. Starry then nods in complete agreement.

Indeed, in conclusion, why would anyone think that? Nothing, I propose, more powerfully signals a love for democracy, dissent, and diversity of opinions than a television show on a rapidly hollowed-out RTHK in which Carrie Lam interviews Starry Lee, Kenneth Fok, Henry Tang, Wong Kwok, and Leung Tak-wah before a backdrop that reads “Improve Electoral System, Ensure Patriots Administering Hong Kong: Preserve One Country Two Systems, Enhance Stability and Prosperity.”

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Monash University and the author of Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

(Kevin Carrico is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies and the author of the forthcoming Two Systems Two Countries: A Nationalist Guide to Hong Kong)

