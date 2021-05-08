Today we are caught in the struggle between calmness and anxiety. The regime is spreading white terror and is exploiting the criminal law to throw fellow protesters into jail. Nevertheless, as long as we live up to our conscience and our conscience is clear, we shall have peace of mind and become righteous and fearless.

When Wu Chi-wai’s plea to attend his father’s funeral was denied, readers of Apple Daily wrote in to express support for him, pointing out that his father would be proud of him. Some readers miss fellow protesters much as if they were blood related and often pray for them. Overseas readers have sent lengthy hand written letters which express strong faith in the future: opportunities exist for us to pursue our goals with more effective strategies; as long as we stay united without rift, we will amass the courage and become invincible.

Your father will definitely be proud of you

Dear Mr Wu Chi-wai,

At Legislative Council meetings, you always contended with reason.

In the days of boundless brutal suppression, you confronted heavily-armed police firing tear gas bombs at protesters, bellowing “I want to see your commander!”

Hong Kong people will not forget these episodes.

You are righteous. You are dauntless.

You are a real man of indomitable spirits.

Please take care!

From a Hongkonger who misses you

---------------------------------

May God bless you!

My beloved sons and daughters,

It’s heart breaking to be separated from you while you serve your sentence.

There are many setbacks in life, but your righteous and kind heart will remain intact.

When you feel lonely, please pray to God, the Creator.

The peace of God will guard your heart. May the Lord also guard your body and health!

I will always remember you in my prayers. May the Lord look upon you with favor and keep you company on your journey!

Thank you for your sacrifice. Hang in there.

---------------------------------

Be united and be invincible

Dear brothers and sisters,

I heard a KOL talking about “strife” today.

He said that some so-called factions and social movements are actually meant to tear people apart. The regime often makes use of people’s unsettling sentiments and preconceptions to influence their attitudes and preferences towards events. Do you understand?

To fight for Hong Kong’s freedom, we shall stand by each other. We shall be united. We shall not let the rift within the pro-democracy camp deepen. We shall be invincible. We shall neither be servile nor arrogant.

The Dawn will come.

Adona

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play