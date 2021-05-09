The European Union loves to proclaim its virtues and those of the organization’s Charter of Fundamental Human Rights. But when it comes to Hong Kong, the EU is willing to ignore all five fundamental elements of that Charter; the right to dignity, freedoms, equality, solidarity, and citizen’s rights.

As first reported by the South China Morning Post, the EU has abandoned plans for foreign ministers to even discuss matters such as member state extradition laws with Hong Kong, and support for city citizens’ human rights. Also abandoned are “conclusions recommended supporting the ‘mobility of highly-qualified or skilled workers’ and to coordinate the welcoming of ‘Hong Kong citizens who may have been subject to oppression based on their political beliefs, within the scope of member states’ national legislations.’”

Front and center in preventing these discussions is the Hungarian government of Viktor Orbán. Hateful of his fellow EU leaders and sympathetic to Beijing’s authoritarian-patronage governance, Orbán has made himself a very useful idiot for the Communists. Unfortunately for Hungary, the Communists aren’t offering much in terms of actual rewards for this loyalty. Chinese investment in Hungary remains low.

Still, it would be a mistake to pin the blame for this human rights retreat on Hungary alone. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France have never been terribly interested in holding the Communists to account for their Hong Kong injustices. And with Britain now departed from the EU club, the political bloc has lost what would have been a more forceful presence to challenge China on this issue. The simple and enduring truth is that the vast majority of EU national governments care far more about accessing Communist trade than they care about confronting Communist tyranny.

More positive is the attitude of the EU parliament and national parliaments. The European parliament has already made clear its resistance to a continuing trade-at-all-costs policy on the part of the EU Commission. The parliament’s condemnation of the Communists for their genocide against the Uighur peoples of Xinjiang province stands out here. The British and Dutch parliaments have echoed this sentiment, recognizing that the Uighurs are suffering under a genocidal campaign.

This pressure has had some impact on top EU officials. The EU’s trade chief on Tuesday told the AFP news agency that the political bloc has “suspended some efforts” to advance the EU-China trade deal agreed earlier this year. This, Valdis Dombrovskis said, is “because it is clear that in the current situation, with the EU sanctions against China and the Chinese counter-sanctions, including against members of the European Parliament, the environment is not conducive to the ratification of the agreement.”

The translation: we, the EU higher executive, recognize that our parliamentarians and public opinion are far more interested in upholding the EU’s human rights values than we are. But sadly, because we are a democracy, we have to actually listen to them.

I jest slightly, but only slightly. Because it is here that we see the struggle between an executive that wishes to make money for major export-focus companies, and, presumably, for themselves – once they leave political office and look for lucrative opportunities on boards – and elected politicians who recognize that the EU is nothing if it doesn’t stand for its most sacred values. Those more courageous politicians know what we know. Namely, that what is happening in Hong Kong is a desecration both of basic and sacred human rights and of the Communists treaty obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Let us hope that those who have the courage to identify injustice continue to gain steam against those who would rather feed at the trough of the Chinese Communist Party’s evil.

Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner foreign policy writer

