What a week to be a domestic migrant worker or an ethnic minority.

Domestic migrant workers are Hong Kong’s everyday unsung hero’s, but now they have to put up with constant discrimination, blatant disregard for their well-being. They work long hours, taking care of children, the elderly, household chores, literally everything and anything is relied heavily on them and they do so with professional dedication and keep Hong Kong ticking.

Yet last week the Government mandatory vaccine imposed on migrant workers resulted in thousands lining up all over the city on their only day off, and that is not even a full day’s holiday.

The sight of the degrading and regrettable treatment has been shameful, lacked any empathy or gratitude to the whole migrant worker community. The only day they get to rest they were in full view of the public lining up, a spectacle for the whole world to see and showcase our racism.

What was even more painful from last weekend was the lack of criticism or collective outcry from our society on this. Thankfully, after some pressure, dialogue and expressing of utmost dissatisfaction from certain consulates, the government rightfully withdrew the order.

We call ourselves Asia’s world city. The difference in treatment between expat workers and migrant workers is an appalling stain on the moral compass of our city. Since the pandemic began over a year ago, we ethnic minorities, including domestic migrant workers, have been easy targets with blame lay on us. This really has to stop, it’s gone on for decades and yet as with society we haven’t learnt.

Though for once I applaud the quick u-turn on the compulsory vaccine, which was a wise decision by the government. Mistakes were made and a more thoughtful handling of this matter would have been better, I hope the lesson learnt is that we can’t just target entire communities which are already discriminated and feel isolated. This will only create more divisions, Hong Kong is a beautiful and diverse city, migrant workers are part of that fabric that makes this city great. So everyone out there, show some love, appreciation and empathy to them. What Hong Kong needs now is more unity this weekend. The pandemic allows us a good opportunity to reconnect, reevaluate, refocus and rebuild not just our city, but relationships that are far more important than we may think. It’s time to have that neighbourly love and respect, like in a small village, where everyone is for the greater good. Yes, Hong Kong is not a small village. It’s more than that. It’s a global village, and we can only claim that when we treat our migrant workers or ethnic minorities as fellow Hong Konger’s. After all, we should fight the virus together not separately!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

