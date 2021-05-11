The May 1 issue of “The Economist” features the Taiwan Strait crisis on its cover, calling Taiwan “the most dangerous place on earth.” According to the article, the risk of a Chinese communist attack on Taiwan continues to rise.

But in my opinion, Taiwan today marks the safest time since the retreat of the Kuomintang (KMT).

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in fact had the opportunity to reclaim Taiwan as early as 1949, but Mao insisted on participating in the Korean War, forcing the U.S. to support the KMT. Carrie Lam’s amendment to the extradition law triggered the people of Taiwan to become concerned about “Hong Kong today, Taiwan tomorrow,” which certainly served as salvation for Tsai Ing-wen. China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy is also undoubtedly the guardian angel of the beautiful island.

Please allow me to make a tactical evaluation of the best time for the mainland to attack Taiwan.

In one of Taiwan’s elections, the two factions of unification and independence argued fiercely, with Taiwan and China relations being the subject of intense debate. The election results were neck to neck, with the same level of uncertainty as the last U.S. election. There were violent clashes among citizens that even resulted in deaths. The underground CCP in Taiwan was secretly rebelling and the military was also divided. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) task force surprised Taipei with a thunderous airborne attack to support the reunification movement to gain power. Lastly, the relationship between China and the U.S. was on good terms at the time.

Today, none of the above scenarios have occurred. On the contrary, the public opinion in Taiwan is overwhelmingly anti-reunification. In fact, Tsai Ing-wen is careful not to provoke Beijing by making unsolicited visits to foreign countries. Of course, she will accept the goodwill of others who come to visit. After Biden came to power, she carefully managed her diplomacy to gain a moral high ground among her Western allies.

In the event of a war storm in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. surely will not be the first to open fire. However, if the CCP strikes first, the U.S. will not be lenient in fighting back against the PLA, and will also hope to bring down China’s economy at the same time. In terms of military affairs, Washington is most afraid of a time-consuming and costly battle on land because the lives of American soldiers are precious. As the geographic terrain in Taiwan is naturally treacherous, the key to victory lies in superior air and sea control, which the U.S. military is happy to accommodate.

The mainland economy is slowly recovering from the epidemic, and there are many problems with poverty alleviation and debt reduction. Apart from satisfying the psychological complex of the great unification, there is no reason why Beijing should set fire to itself again on its governance. The unification card can be useful and effective, but it should be properly employed, and it is not the right time to use it now.

Concluding remarks: For us commentators, we can only speculate on the situation through common sense. But history is often driven by the psychological state of those in power, not by logic. A single thought in passing can make heaven and another momentary thought can create hell. So many things today are the result of one single thought of the leader.

(Water Cheung, Senior Principal and CEO for Asia Pacific at StormHarbour Securities)

