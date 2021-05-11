Since last year, the SAR government has been going all out to settle a score with the pro-democracy camp. In an interview conducted by Apple Daily, chairman of the Third Side Tik Chi-yuen noted that the suppression of the pro-democracy camp by the government had reached the degree of “overkill”. He took Wu Chi-wai denied leave by the Correctional Services Department to show up at his father’s funeral as an example. He said he felt upset at it, and disappointed about the way the Hong Kong government dealt with it, and was convinced that the crackdown on the pro-democracy camp had reached the degree of “overkill” mentioned by Shiu Sin-por, former top advisor to the government at the Central Policy Unit, saying that a “pendulum” is seen in Hong Kong. What he means is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes in an eye for an eye approach: you don’t show respect for us, we then go to extremes. Obviously, Tik reckoned the means adopted by the CCP and the SAR government “too leftist”.

Political vengeance that spares none

There are two perspectives in the analysis of this “disaster caused by leftism”. Firstly, it is caused by authentic leftism, which is what Shiu and Tik mean by “overkill”: the CCP employed a heavy-handed approach to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Though Wu had been disqualified from his seat in the LegCo, then thrown in jail, then allowed only to “look at the remains of his father in reverence via a video call” so that Wu could not do his filial duty, some still thought all of this had not been harsh enough. So, Kwok Wai-keung and Carmen Poon Lai-king were mobilized to criticize and denounce him, and stir up trouble. As regards Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Jeremy Tam Man Ho and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, none of them has been spared , and all of them have “deprived themselves of political rights for life”. From the perspective of wreaking vengeance, it can be likened to the triad bugging anyone who has offended them until he/she falls on to his/her knees, which is conceivable. Meanwhile, Fred Li Wah-ming, former member of the defunct Meeting Point, passed on a message that Beijing hopes the pro-democracy camp would dispatch candidates to run for office in the coming LegCo election, and believes that there would be enough nominators for them to stride over the threshold. If what Fred Li ad Tik said is true, that is weird. Sparing no one in the killing and having Wu humiliated beyond endurance in the matter of hastening to the funeral upon the death of his father, the authorities wreaked political vengeance, rather than did the work of united front. The ramifications of overkill done by the regime is not only to get the pro-democracy camp enraged, but more importantly rile their supporters, the mainstay of middle-class mainstream opinion. When they deem the pro-democracy councilors and their supporters insulted by the regime at will, how can the Democratic Party persuade the citizens to support them to run for office?

Secondly, the overkill is cause by sham leftism. It means “leftism is used as a camouflage” for the sake of strategic needs. There are two objectives behind. First, putting fear in command, it is aimed at “giving the pro-democracy camp a lesson”, making them hover between life and death, losing a strong will to fight on, being perfectly happy to be CCP’s democratic ornaments, and being as obedient as Cheng Chung-tai acting as the loyal opposition in the LegCo. Some may ask why the CCP needs the Democratic Party in the LegCo? The answer is simple: dressing up the one-party dictatorship. There are democratic parties on the mainland as well, which demonstrates that the CCP is not ruling a state of one-party dictatorship, but a system of multi-party cooperation. Second, it is aimed at creating political space for the next Chief Executive. Just think about the Wu’s case this way: Wu hastening to the funeral upon the death of his father to do his filial duty is perfectly justified, but with the suggestion by the Correctional Services Department about Wu looking at the remains of his father in reverence electronically, his being temporarily on bail for showing up at the funeral looked like infinite benevolence from the emperor, washing away the fact that Wu and the other 46 being held in detention are actually political sufferers. It can be anticipated that such a carrot-and-stick tactic is targeted at providing the next Chief Executive with an opportunity to score. That is why Tik said in the interview that he believed the government would drive a “grand reconciliation” in a bid to harmonize the social vibes.

The question is selective law enforcement by the disciplined forces, judicial injustice, and the political mission the Chief Executive has been sent on by the CCP to overhaul the media, education and civil servants have already touched on the core values the mainstream middle class in Hong Kong hold dear. With people’s wrath yet to be pacified, even though the “lesson is given successfully”, and the carrot-and-stick tactic forces Democratic Party members to be political ornaments in the establishment with flying colors, they will lose their political functions. So, regardless of authentic or sham leftism, the state of the CCP and Hong Kong people in confronting positions will stay unchanged, which has nothing to do with whether the Democratic Party takes part in the election!

(Lau Sai-leung, political commentator )

