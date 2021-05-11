In less than two months, the Legislative Council (LegCo) completed a review on the electoral reform and the bill will be given second and third readings in late May. The Election Committee election will be held in September, and it will be followed by LegCo election and then the chief executive election. Among the three polls, the chief executive election next year is surely the most important. Cheung Chi-kong, executive director of the One Country Two Systems Research Institute who is known as the number one fan of Leung Chun-ying, has recently given an interview to a pro-establishment media outlet. According to a political source, the main point Cheung made in the interview was not about the advantages Leung has as a chief executive. Rather, it was about Cheung’s suggestion that there should be at least two candidates in the chief executive election. “If there is not even competition, Lam’s chance of being re-elected will be much higher.”

No decision yet on candidates

According to the source, people in the political circle believe Lam stands a high chance of being re-elected, but many members of the pro-establishment camp are unhappy with her. “Therefore, some speculate that if the central government staunchly supports Lam to stay on for another term, she may be the only candidate running in the [chief executive] election and no other pro-establishment figure would be allowed to run,” the source said. Nevertheless, he believes the central government would not decide on the candidates any time soon. Besides, many fans of Leung criticize Lam for her government’s poor performance in fighting the pandemic, and they are voicing support for Leung to make a comeback. All this reinforces the source’s belief that the central government has yet to decide who should run in the chief executive election. What Leung’s fans need to do for now is to get the central government to allow for at least two candidates to run. “If that cannot be achieved, nothing else needs to be discussed,” the source noted.

The source also pointed out that with the major changes to the structure of the Election Committee and LegCo, Beijing now enjoys a “safety factor” that “is not 100 percent but 200 percent”. As Cheung said, Beijing no longer has to worry something will go wrong with the position of the chief executive. Nevertheless, under the current political climate, it is still hard to say whether Beijing is really at ease, the source said, adding that the cloud surrounding the chief executive election will probably not be cleared until after the LegCo election in December.

