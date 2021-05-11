When “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and “one country, two systems” were proposed in those years, it was also guaranteed that the system would “remain unchanged for fifty years”. It was asked back then: Why not 100 or 30, but 50 years? There were quite a number of annotations to it for sure. A simple explanatory note was that China, which were pushing through economic reform and an opening up policy, would develop into a state that could catch up with Hong Kong. A rosy picture was that the level of development of the China’s society would catch up 50 years later, then the two systems would merge into one another, and it would not be necessary for “one country, two systems” to exist anymore by then.

In the early ’80s when the reform and opening up policy was launched, China had just shrugged off the tribulations caused by the Cultural Revolution and various kinds of political struggles, despite the society still poverty-stricken in general. In those years, giving the notion of “one country, two systems” a nod and having hopes, not without worry, for the possibility of Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong, a profusion of people were willing to give it a try. What the so-called “level of development catching up” and “two systems merging into one another” meant was that China’s polity would develop into a rational and civilized one in the wake of economic development. Had that been the case, not only would the well-established protective system, respect for human rights and freedom, persistence in the rule of law, continuation of democratization in Hong Kong have proceeded, but also they would have been faced squarely and admired on the mainland. The two systems merging into each other or China catching up with Hong Kong mentioned in those years was about all-round integration, rather than only the level of development of China’s economy catching up with that of Hong Kong, with the mainland going on with its political struggles, attaching no importance to the rule of law, and making human rights vulnerable to deprivation. If that was what two systems merging into each other meant, that wasn’t what the majority of people understood.

The requisition for putting “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and “high degree of autonomy” into the Joint Declaration and articles of the Basic Law during the process of laying down the mini constitution, and making every effort to pen clearly the operation details is an embodiment of the understanding that a guarantee is needed during the process of establishing a system on top of good intentions. To Hong Kong people, if China was able to drive social advancement and natural integration of Hong Kong into the mainland, it would be the best scenario. If China straggled behind, there was at lease that promise of Hong Kong remaining unchanged for 50 years given to Hong Kong people in that international agreement and mini constitution of the special administrative region. What would happen 50 years later hinged on how it went from there.

Get connected to backwardness instead of civilization

Under the political circumstances back then, the entire arrangement for the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong incorporated what the people looked forward to, took care of what it had to take for compromising on the political reality, and comprised establishment of a concrete system as a promise. Up till now, facts have proved that the system adopted by the Chinese Communist Party is not worthy of being looked forward to by anyone. The system guaranteed and everything enshrined in the Basic Law are indeed subject to arbitrary interpretation, which has made everything contorted and out of shape!

What does the so-called “perfection” of Hong Kong’s electoral system really mean? It means going back on what is made clear in the Basic Law that Hong Kong will proceed towards universal suffrage in an orderly way and step by step, and blatantly reneging on the promise of Hong Kong remaining unchanged for fifty years, and even violently wrecking the original system in Hong Kong. If we had the frame of the moment of the sovereignty of Hong Kong being handed over in 1997 frozen, what Hong Kong people would be facing today would be a threat to their personal freedom and deprivation of their human rights, freedom of the press and political rights being stripped of, freedom of speech and free flow of information to be castrated. At the end of the day, there have been a considerable number of political prisoners in Hong Kong now. What has happened to RTHK recently is in fact a sign of something. A public broadcaster that is professionally acknowledged and respected by Hong Kong people has come down to refusing to accept prizes awarded to it, removing from YouTube all the programs which a generation of people put a lot of effort into, as well as calling off production of the most popular and praised programs.

Such degeneration is followed by degradation of Hong Kong’s polity, courts of law, education, the media… The so-called two systems merging into one another is now palpably not to get the integrated system connected to modern civilization, but pull the advanced back to a decadent state. The plight Hong Kong is now in is that it is being integrated into a state of anti-civilization where bad money drives out good, and those in pursuit of excellence will be replaced by those aspiring after inferiority.

Facing the threat, Hong Kong people should make much of and persevere in pursuing “one country, two systems” . Seeing the made-up narrative by the authorities about “one country, two systems”, everyone has to make steady efforts to make clear what “one country, two systems” is really meant to be. Notwithstanding the media outlets under control stopping short of talking about it, the educators threatened refraining from mentioning it, and the political platforms seized by the pro-establishment camp steering clear of touching on it, every one of us has to remind ourselves what we know about “one country, two systems”, and tell our offspring unequivocally what it is, so that the torch can be passed down to the next generation.

(Chung Kim-wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute)

