By Li Ping

After the CCP announced last week that it would halt all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, the cheers of “let’s unveil the eye-stabbing action plan” appeared on the Chinese Internet. There are calls for capturing Australia as a target to stab an eye and break a finger to deter the opponent as an attempt to break through the encirclement of the Five Eye alliance or the G7. Eye-stabbing diplomacy is an upgrade from the wolf-warrior diplomacy. It is more atrocious, along with the likes of gang fighting on the streets. Some netizens also reminisce the criticism from late Premier Zhou Enlai that “Chinese people are not the ones to mess with”, which sounded like Chinese people are unreasonable.

China-Australia relations have fallen into the lowest point in 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972. On the one hand, the CCP has been using foreign pro-CCP newspapers and the Internet to mock Australia for being a pawn for the U.S.’ return to the Asia-Pacific to suppress China, and ought to be responsible for the deterioration of the China-Australia relations. On the other hand, the CCP has been vigorously promoting the success of the CCP’s diplomacy within the country, and another round of articles from the “yielding series” (Australia yields within 24 hours, exactly how powerful is China’s trump card?) has been circulating on official websites and social media platforms.

The so-called “yielding series” is a commonly used method by the CCP in recent years to promote its diplomatic successes: “Finally yielding, U.K.’s China attitude took a 180”, “Canada yields to China, a country that it could not mess with”, “Sweden yields and lifted Huawei ban”, “Japan yields, FM clarifies misunderstanding to China himself”, etc. These reports and commentaries were a mix of truths and lies, but fun to listen to nonetheless, and effective in stimulating people’s patriotism and nationalism.

However, whether Australia yielded is not even a question. First of all, the last China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue happened in 2017, which means that the dialogue has not happened in four years. In recent years, the China-Australia trade wars, espionage wars, and media wars have not ceased. However, amidst the punches and the kicks, it doesn’t seem like Australia has yielded. Secondly, according to the Chinese state mouthpieces, the Australian dollar fell sharply as a response, but in reality, the Australian dollar has only fallen briefly against the U.S. dollar on May 6, and has recently returned to a two-month high. Thirdly, the call to boycott Australian iron ore has been loud, but China imported 730 million tons of iron ore from Australia in 2020, accounting for 70% of the total import volume. The so-called boycott is but a paper tiger.

What one should really pay attention to is whether or not China will take Australia as a target for eye-stabbing and finger-snapping when besieged by the Five Eyes alliance and the G7. As the Chinese saying goes, in a street gang fight, one must capture one of the members and beat him until he cannot fight back anymore, such that not only the opponent’s strength is weakened, but also creates a deterrence effect. The upgrade to eye-stabbing diplomacy from wolf-warrior diplomacy is basically the same kind of street fighting strategy, and it was a stance first put forth by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

On Nov. 19, 2020, the Five Eyes alliance issued a joint statement that accused China of violating its promise of a high degree of autonomy and freedom of speech in Hong Kong when it disqualified four democratic lawmakers in the Hong Kong Legislative Council. Zhao Lijian responded that whether it was five eyes or ten eyes, as long as they dare to harm the security of China’s sovereignty, “be wary of those eyes being stabbed blind.” This is how eye-stabbing diplomacy was dubbed, and since then has been applied in lots of ways by the media and netizens. In March this year, when the Chinese state mouthpieces incited netizens to boycott international fashion and sportswear brands, H&M was the main target, whereas Nike and Adidas “escaped”.

Eye-stabbing diplomacy is inviting criticism of the CCP’s worship of violent revolutions, and is also a manifestation of the crudeness of CCP’s diplomatic discourse. Some netizens dug up a memoir of Zhou Enlai published in 2015 by Liu Yibin, a retired Chinese diplomat, as a satirical admonishment. The essay mentioned that during the Cultural Revolution, China’s diplomacy was left-leaning. The author had drafted a protest note to Indonesia that “Chinese people are not to be messed with,” but was later edited by Zhou Enlai to “Chinese people are not to be bullied.” The author recalled that “‘not to be messed with’ was a typical language of the rebellious faction at the time to showcase strength, to relieve frustration, and to feel good; yet it gives the idea of forcefulness, phoniness, and even atrocity, not exactly appropriate in an official, external-facing document.” Later Zhou Enlai spoke of this incident, and stressed not to use language along the lines of “not to be messed with”, so as “not to give people the idea that Chinese people are unreasonable.”

Time has changed. Zhou Enlai’s rational diplomacy and Deng Xiaoping’s concealment of one’s ability are all historical documents. Xi Jinping publicly said that Chinese people “can’t be messed with”, “once messed with, things won’t be good.” Wolf-warrior diplomacy has now been upgraded to eye-stabbing diplomacy, an accompanying strategic response to the mentality. However, will this make Australia yield, deter the Five Eyes alliance and the G7, and surpass the 300-year-old Western international relations theory once again? Is it the China dream, or the China fantasy?

