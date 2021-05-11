When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

This year, Mother’s Day was not easy for people in and outside the wall. The totalitarian regime that determines what is right and wrong has decided that you are guilty. There is no set return date for the children, and their mothers can only keep waiting, hoping that the injustice done to their children will be undone one day.

Endurance

I am a mother of three. Every day I read fair and unfair things in the news. Some people say that young people in Hong Kong are unfortunate to have to fight for the future generations.

I know your parents must be having a difficult time. They would say “I’d rather it be me who is in jail”. I know this must be heartbreaking. I can only say you have done a great deal, and I have not forgotten you. You need to come out safely. However dark it is in there, you have to rely on yourselves and understand the real meaning of “endurance” amid all the hardship.

You all must take care of your health for now. Don’t overthink things. A year passes quickly. You need to come out in a good state. You will survive all the hardship and pain. We Hongkongers understand what’s happening. I believe the rest of the world does, too. Remember, remember, you all are blessed. We’ll be waiting for you!

Auntie Joe

A letter from a detainee

All sisters and brothers out there,

Hello. My name is Tse Wai-yip (translated from the Chinese pronunciation). Thank you very much for not giving up us who are remanded in custody for various so-called charges.

Life in there is very tough, but we can still hang in there. The situation in Lai Chi Kok Reception Center, where I am remanded, is not too bad. But at Pik Uk Correctional Institution, life for those under the age of 21 is most miserable. They are being “supervised” rigorously and often don’t get to receive letters that you guys send to them. They are also being silenced in there. If they talk about things related to the movement, the guards will punish them without reason by locking them in a single cell. I hope you will pay more attention to their plight.

Lastly, I don’t regret coming out to fight in 2019. They can detain me physically, but they can’t remand my heart full of passion. I hope to be released soon and join everyone to continue with the fight for freedom and democracy.

I hope you are well out there. I do hope to get some letters from you.

Wai-yip

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

or

Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

