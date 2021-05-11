When two Hong Kong people, previously unknown to each other, meet in a foreign country it could be a time for connection; a chance to chat about current events or find common interests. Instead, these days, there is an awkward dance. We could call it the National Security Law waltz.

“Are they a ‘blue ribbon’ or ‘yellow’?”, “will they be upset at what I say?”, “will it cost me a job or business opportunities?” Better to not mention the elephant in the room – that the culture of Hong Kong is being dismantled day-by-day – so we speak about something glib like the weather. Maybe there is a sigh and a non-specific refrain of “how sad” at “the way things are”, but we go on our way: nothing meaningful shared, and a potential personal connection, at a deeply troubling time, missed.

This is how the corrosive effects of National Security Law and a relentless misinformation from authorities echo far beyond the city’s borders and drive a wedge between Hong Kong people living abroad.

National Security Law, deliberately vague in its wording and subjective in application, severe in its penalties and unprecedented in reach, is an insidious seed.

It isn’t just a seed of fear intended to play on the mind of anybody who harbors a critical thought of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), its effects run deeper, and into the consciousness of even those who are apolitical and not living in Hong Kong during 2019.

Hong Kongers living overseas during the unrest, or anybody observing protests from afar for that matter, were subjected to a barrage of disturbing images during the protests, but also contrasting and fear-driven narratives.

Chinese state media seized upon the relatively rare instances of violence and vandalism to paint the protesters as “rioters” driven by the “black hand” of foreign control. Of course, there was no context provided to the vision, let alone evidence of foreign meddling.

Authoritarian or unelected governments like the CCP do not see civil unrest as symptoms of problems that require political solutions, they see it as an opportunity to impart even more control. The protests started with calls for the withdrawal of an extradition bill, which was withdrawn, but ended up with a National Security Law that is far worse. Even plausible, non-political reasons for the protests – like widespread poverty and unaffordable housing – were ostensibly ignored, let alone addressed with any meaningful change.

Controlling the narrative is a great obsession of the establishment: they are more interested in what people think than the truth. It seems obvious, but it must be said: those in power in China, and therefore Hong Kong, are driven by fear and self-interest, and in achieving total control, not in service to society.

Even if a Hong Kong person living abroad is aware that Chinese state-media are propaganda, and does not believe everything they see on YouTube and Facebook, the sheer volume of information makes it hard to recognize the truth.

When even highly regarded foreign media are focusing on property damage and violence and ignoring context – and friends and families are picking sides, yellow or blue – what chance does a Hong Konger living abroad, busy in life, has of understanding?

Perhaps the most effective outcome of propaganda isn’t that it makes you believe a certain way of thinking, it is that it makes you not believe anything, and many who do care about their city are left to say, “I don’t what to think.”

National Security Law makes that last dilemma easier to deal with: there is only one way to think if you want to abide by the laws of Hong Kong, and that is thinking in line with the government-approved way.

The National Security Law’s extrajudicial reach, that anybody, anywhere – and not just Hong Kongers – can be charged for saying the wrong thing, might seem absurd, but authoritarian regimes are rarely content to let their exiled dissidents live comfortably.

As Hong Kong people leave the city they love, there is some consolation that being a Hong Konger means more than just living in a certain place. It is an identity and one that can be shared in big cities all around the world.

Ever since handover, Hong Kong’s uniqueness has been under threat, there has been a striving to maintain autonomy and continue to forge a new identity: not British, and not mainland Chinese. Part of what made the city special to many – visitors and locals alike – and different to the mainland, was the freedom of thought and expression. Sadly, this is no longer just under threat in Hong Kong.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

