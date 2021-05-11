In the 1600s and 1700s, many distinguished people thought they could get gold from base metals such as lead. The concept of this “science” was known as transmutation, and it wasn’t just a bunch of quacks who believed they could perform the miracle.

Eminent scientists such as the great Sir Isaac Newton thought they could do the trick. When he wasn’t busy inventing the calculus or looking for evidence of the corpuscular nature of light, he spent hundreds of hours mixing noxious substances in his furnace, convinced that he could finally extract gold from lead.

These days we know this is impossible using chemistry, but in fact it turns out that you can get gold from other metals. You just need a (very expensive) particle accelerator, but it still isn’t exactly simple.

You have to bombard an element of higher atomic mass with carbon or neon ions in the hope of knocking off enough protons and neutrons to get gold (scientists have found that bismuth works better than lead).

But it takes a lot of time and effort, and the amount of gold recovered is tiny – just a few atoms – compared to the hours and work required.

For anyone who has ever tried to get information from the Hong Kong government, this process of bombardment-for-little-result will be painfully familiar. On almost every occasion I – and most other journalists I know – have contacted the government information services department, the results have been similar. Multiple requests for even innocuous questions are met with at best the bland repetition of policy statements, at worst with obfuscation.

And yet most times reporters seek information not because they are biased and want to discredit the administration, but they want a reasonable reply to reasonable questions so they can write a balanced article.

Here is a case in point. A few weeks ago I wrote to the Civil Service Bureau (C.S.B.) asking for information about the policy of not offering coronavirus vaccines to asylum-seekers in Hong Kong. My first phone call and subsequent email failed to get a reply. So after a few weeks I called again, and was again told to send my questions by email.

Here is a brief transcript of the second correspondence, with names redacted:

(Me): Hi ******, hope you are well.

Following our brief phone chat I hope you can help answer/clarify the following questions and points:

1) Why are covid vaccinations not being made available to the approximately 8,000 non-refoulement claimants (asylum-seekers) currently in Hong Kong? The uptake rate for vaccinations among the general population has been low and there is no shortage of doses.

2) Surely there is a risk of creating a reservoir of potential infections by not offering inoculations to asylum seekers?

3) Is the policy of not vaccinating asylum-seekers putting HK residents at greater risk? (The reason for the global mass immunisation programmes is not simply just to protect the individual, it is to achieve herd immunity.)

4) Many asylum-seekers live in sub-divided housing in high-risk areas such as Sham Shui Po and Yau Ma Tei. Given this, and the need to reduce infections, why are they not being offered vaccines?

5) And lastly, surely the financial cost of vaccinating someone is far lower than the cost of having to treat them in hospital ICU if they should get covid-19?

I would like to think these were reasonable questions. After all, in her inaugural policy address our Dear Leader Carrie Lam promised a more open and transparent government.

But here’s the reply:

(CSB): Mr Price,

In response to your enquiry, a Government spokesman gave the following reply:

The Government has been implementing the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme since February 26, 2021 for all Hong Kong residents. We will consider at the appropriate time the vaccination of non-Hong Kong residents who have stayed in Hong Kong for a period of time, having regard to the progress of vaccinating Hong Kong residents and availability of vaccines.

Regards,

Press Office

Civil Service Bureau

Clearly, this does not answer any of the questions I asked. I sent another email, re-stating my queries more explicitly and in more detail. A few days later I got a phone call from the CSB saying “we have nothing to add to our previous reply”.

I also wrote to the Correctional Services Department (C.S.D.) to find out what the situation is with respect to prisoners here and covid vaccinations. Here’s what I asked, and the CSD’s reply:

(Me): Are prisoners currently offered access to covid vaccinations? If so, are they available to all prisoners or just HK residents?

Thank you for your time and help.

(CSD): The Correctional Services Department will consult relevant authorities for arranging persons in custody to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the appropriate time.

Again, this is a total non-answer.

These are just a couple of examples of the problems journalists face in trying to get simple answers about policy from the government. Why are the current and recent administrations so reticent to give out useful information? How can the general public make informed opinions if the government routinely tries to hide harmless facts about policy-making? It just does not make sense.

A confident administration should have little reason to hide the reasons and decisions behind its policies, and the more open it is, the more trust it will gain. Sadly, our government doesn’t appear to see things this way, and so journalists will just have to carry on trying to get gold from lead.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

