When the law becomes a tool for the regime to suppress dissidents, Hong Kong people will use different ways to express their opinions, hoping that our friends on the other side of the wall will know that we are still there.

Keep Running

Hello Joshua,

Please forgive this stranger for calling you by your first name. We are not related, nor are we friends, but we have had the pleasure of meeting each other many times at rallies and street booths. Although we never got to really get to know each other, in fact, we never even exchanged names, we are nevertheless like minded people who share the same hope that Hong Kong will become a society that values the voices of its people more.

From the moment I learned your name and the names of other young people in Demosistō, I thought that you are a group of outstanding talents, a driving force for the betterment of Hong Kong, and a hope for the future of our city. Although Hong Kong has become a giant prison in the words of Leung Kwok-hung, and you and I just stand on the inside and outside of the walls, we still have to stand up for our beliefs. To this day, I can still see many people insisting on their beliefs outside the walls. I myself continue to read Apple Daily every day and try my best to make purchases according to my principles. I am also confident that you will hold on to your faith in the face of power and will not be demoralized by oppression. Nevertheless, I would like to remind you to take good care of your health. As a marathon enthusiast for more than 10 years, I deeply understand the importance of regular exercise for health. Regular stretching and jogging will not only strengthen cardiopulmonary function and prevent muscle atrophy, but will also boost your mood through the production of endorphins in your body.

Now, Hong Kong’s like-minded fellow travelers have participated in a mountain ultramarathon with a long and rugged trail. We don’t know how many hills are ahead and how much sweat we have to put in to reach the finish line. However, one thing is for sure, as long as we keep running, we will be able to complete this tough challenge!

Uncle

---------------------------------

Though the road is long

I am a middle-aged auntie with a son who is studying in Canada but cares a lot about Hong Kong society. Every time I participated in a rally on my own, I would give special attention to the kids around me, hoping to use my age to deter the dogs. Although I do not contribute much, I hope that you all will not give up. My son continues to show solidarity with Hong Kong from Canada, in the hope that we can do our best to help.

You have done nothing wrong. Equip yourself well during this period as there is still a long way to go ahead.

With Love,

Auntie

---------------------------------

If you want to mail letters to the imprisoned, please send them to the following addresses:

Raymond Chan Chi-chuen (“Slow beat”), Tam Tak-chi (“Fast beat”):

Rm 619, Kinetic Industrial Centre, 7 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay (People Power)

Au Nok-hin:

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheung Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan

Jeremy Tam Man-ho:

Shop 7, G/F, Hung Fai Building, 2Q-2Z Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok (Three Meals)

Henry Wong Pak-yu:

G/F, Heng Lai House, Tin Heng Estate, Tin Shui Wai

Ventus Lau:

no.8, G/F, Hin Yau House, Hin Keng Estate, Sha Tin

Sam Cheung Ho-sum:

Shop 11B, G/F, Greenland Garden, 15 Shek Tai Pau Road, Tuen Mun (Office of district councillor Poon Chi-kin)

Wu Chi-wai:

1/F, 16 Sheung Fung Street, Wong Tai Sin (Office of district councillor Tang Wai-keung)

Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin:

4/F, Hanley House, 776-778 Nathan Road, Prince Edward (Headquarters of the Democratic Party)

Gary Fan Kwok-wai:

B190, 1/F, Well On Garden Shopping Arcade, 9 Yuk Nga Lane, Tseung Kwan O

Roy Tam Hoi-pong:

Store at Podium (Near Block H) of Luk Yeung Sun Chuen, 22-26 Wai Tsuen Road, Tsuen Wan

(or Rm B, G/F, 218 Ma Wan Main Street Central, Ma Wan)

Winnie Yu Wai-ming:

Rm 1603, 10th floor, Perfect Commercial Building, 20 Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui

Ng Kin-wai:

Rm 251, +WOO Phase 1, Tin Shui Wai

(or offices of district councillors Leon Kwan, Lam Chun and Frasier Hau)

Jimmy Sham, Leung Kwok-hung (“Long hair”):

Rm B2, 4/F, Tai Cheong Factory Building, 3 Wing Ming Street, Cheung Sha Wan (League of Social Democrats)

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick:

Rm 101, G/F, Hong Shui House, Shui Pin Wai Estate, Yuen Long

Lester Shum:

P.O. Box no. 33854, Sheung Wan Post Office

Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai:

Unit 8, G/F, Tin Lai House, Tin Wan Estate, Aberdeen

Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and Joshua Wong:

P.O. Box no. 73962, Kowloon Central Post Office (do not state the name of addressee on envelope)

Carol Ng Man-yee:

19/F Wing Wong Commercial Building, 557-559 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei (mark “letter to Carol Ng” on envelope)

Andy Chui Chi-kin:

No.29, G/F, Yue Shun House, Yue Wan Estate, Chai Wan (mark “letter to Andy Chui” on envelope)

Other detainees:

Rm 1101, Kowloon Plaza, 485 Castle Peak Road, Lai Chi Kok (posted by Wall-fare)

