It has been two and a half months since the Hong Kong Budget was made public. Details of consumption vouchers have not been pinned down yet. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po withdrew his remarks the other day, however, saying that the government is not going to pay out the vouchers in five phases, nor will it give them at one go. So, will he split the work into (1) two months, (2) three months, (3) four months, or (4) none of the above? The answer is yet to be provided by Uncle Paul. Some proprietors from the retail and catering industry who have an exchange of opinions with the government believe the Secretary thinks too much this time, and it is pointless to have the plan changed time and again.

Why did the government withdraw its remarks, and not do it in 5 phases? A source disclosed that the idea is from some lawmakers: with the number of phases reduced, the amount paid out in each phase is bigger, benefiting companies selling luxury goods or services. The idea is endorsed by Uncle Paul, who is convinced that less phases enable the citizens to buy pricey goods such as electric appliances.

The source gave an insight into it: “If the plan is aimed at enabling people to purchase expensive stuff, why don’t they just give $5,000 at one go? I did put forward my suggestion to the government this way. If it is paid out at one go, people can use the money at their disposal, regardless of them spending it on pricey or cheap goods. On the contrary, let’s suppose it is split into five phases with $1,000 given in each phase as what the plan used to be, if an individual wants to spend $2,000 on something, they might spend $1,000 more. That is where the efficacy lies. Now that the amount given in each phase is more, people having enough money to buy expensive stuff will not need to fork out money in their own pocket. What is it done for if it fails to drive people to spend more than the $5,000?”

(The government said the money will be given at one go…) The source heaved a sigh and said: “As he didn’t tell the reason, I don’t know what the Secretary is thinking. Maybe he thinks too much.”

When the government is doing the back-and-forth thinking about it, the data about the retail industry in March have shown that department stores and pharmaceutical/cosmetic stores suffered most after mainlanders stopped visiting the city. The sales volume of the former and the latter plummeted by 43.3% and 64% respectively one year ago; a year later, they picked up by only 2.2% and 18% with such small numbers to base on. The performance of the two industries was not quite as good as that of other businesses. Asked whether the expiry date of the consumption vouchers can be extended to the CNY early next year, Uncle Paul kept people guessing by saying “possible”. It is anyone’s guess how citizens spend the money, but if the government keeps doing the back-and-forth thinking, corporates will fail to hang in there before they come up with an idea of how to turn it to profit.

